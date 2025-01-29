Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Hugging Face Is Trying to Build a Fully Open Source Version of DeepSeek R1 AI Model

Hugging Face Is Trying to Build a Fully Open-Source Version of DeepSeek-R1 AI Model

While DeepSeek-R1 model weights are available in the public domain, the datasets and code used to train the model are not.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 January 2025 14:14 IST
Hugging Face Is Trying to Build a Fully Open-Source Version of DeepSeek-R1 AI Model

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Markus Winkler

DeepSeek-R1 AI model has surpassed OpenAI’s o1 in several benchmarks

Highlights
  • Hugging Face is trying to replicate building DeepSeek-R1
  • The high-quality datasets might have played a big part in optimising R1
  • The method will help researchers understand the training methods
Advertisement

Hugging Face announced a new initiative on Tuesday to build Open-R1, a fully open reproduction of the DeepSeek-R1 model. The hedge fund-backed Chinese AI firm released the DeepSeek-R1 artificial intelligence (AI) model in the public domain last week, sending shockwaves across Silicon Valley and NASDAQ. A big reason was that such an advanced and large-scale AI model, that could overtake OpenAI's o1 model, has not yet been released in open-source. However, the model was not fully open-source, and Hugging Face researchers are now trying to find the missing pieces.

Why Is Hugging Face Building Open-R1?

In a blog post, Hugging Face researchers detailed their reason behind replicating DeepSeek's famed AI model. Essentially, DeepSeek-R1 is what is known as a “black-box” release, meaning that the code and other assets needed to run the software are available however, the dataset as well as training code are not. This means anyone can download and run the AI model locally, but the information needed to replicate a model like it is not possible.

Some of the unreleased information includes the reasoning-specific datasets used to train the base model, the training code used to create the hyperparameters that allow the model to break down and process complex queries, and the compute and data trade-offs used in the training process.

The researchers said that the aim behind building a fully open-source version of DeepSeek-R1 is to provide transparency about reinforcement learning's enhanced outcome and to share reproducible insights with the community.

Hugging Face's Open-R1 Initiative

Since DeepSeek-R1 is available in the public domain, researchers were able to understand some aspects of the AI model. For instance, DeepSeek-V3, the base model used to create R1, was built with pure reinforcement learning without any human supervision. However, the reasoning-focused R1 model used several refinement steps that reject low-quality outputs, and produces polished and consistent answers.

To do this, Hugging Face researchers have developed a three-step plan. First, a distilled version of R1 will be created using its dataset. Then, the researchers will try to replicate the pure reinforcement learning pattern, and then the researchers will include supervised fine-tuning and further reinforcement learning till they adjust the responses on par with R1.

The synthetic dataset derived from distilling the R1 model as well as the training steps will then be released to the open-source community to allow developers to transform existing large language models (LLMs) into reasoning models just by fine-tuning them.

Notably, Hugging Face used a similar process to distil the Llama 3B AI model to show that test time compute (also known as inference time compute) can significantly enhance small language models.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Hugging Face, DeepSeek, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Model, LLM
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Microsoft Probing If DeepSeek-Linked Group Improperly Obtained OpenAI Data
French Investigators Open Fraud Probe Against Crypto Platform Binance

Related Stories

Hugging Face Is Trying to Build a Fully Open-Source Version of DeepSeek-R1 AI Model
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Could Launch Three Smartphones Before Unveiling Flagship Phone 3
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Sees Price Cut in India Following Galaxy S25 Launch
  3. Poco F7 India Launch Said to Include a Special Edition Phone
  4. Apple Partners With SpaceX to Offer Starlink Connectivity on iPhone
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 May Soon Be Sold in a 128GB Variant in India
  6. Vivo V50 to Launch Soon in India; Said to Use a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
  7. Samsung May Not Increase Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Prices
  8. Starlink Submits Acceptance of Licence Norms Ahead of India Launch: Report
  9. Microsoft Probing If DeepSeek-Linked Group Improperly Obtained OpenAI Data
  10. MobiKwik, CRED Launch CBDC eRupee in Partnership with RBI
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's Starlink Reportedly Submits Formal Acceptance of Licence Norms, Could Launch in India Soon
  2. NASA’s X-59 Jet Conducts Afterburner Test for Supersonic Flight Performance
  3. ISRO’s 100th Launch: NVS-02 NavIC Satellite Successfully Deployed via GSLV-F15
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Price Details Surface Online
  5. Hugging Face Is Trying to Build a Fully Open-Source Version of DeepSeek-R1 AI Model
  6. Oppo Find N5 Compared to Apple iPad Pro M4 to Showcase How Thin the Foldable Will Be
  7. MobiKwik, CRED Launch CBDC eRupee in Partnership with RBI and Yes Bank
  8. French Investigators Open Fraud Probe Against Crypto Platform Binance
  9. Microsoft Probing If DeepSeek-Linked Group Improperly Obtained OpenAI Data
  10. Apple Partners With SpaceX to Offer Starlink Satellite Connectivity on iPhone; Beta Testing Commences
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »