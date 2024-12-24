Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Hugging Face Showcases How Test Time Compute Scaling Can Help SLMs Outperform Larger AI Models

Hugging Face Showcases How Test-Time Compute Scaling Can Help SLMs Outperform Larger AI Models

The researchers were able to improve the capabilities of open AI models using Google DeepMind’s study.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 December 2024 17:37 IST
Hugging Face Showcases How Test-Time Compute Scaling Can Help SLMs Outperform Larger AI Models

Photo Credit: Hugging Face

Reasoning models such as OpenAI’s o1 use test-time scaling to improve their output

Highlights
  • Hugging Face was able to make the Llama 3B model outperform the 70B model
  • Test-time compute scaling allows models to “think longer” on problems
  • The researchers reverse-engineered closed models to develop the technique
Advertisement

Hugging Face shared a new case study last week showcasing how small language models (SLMs) can outperform larger models. In the post, the platform's researchers claimed that instead of increasing the training time of artificial intelligence (AI) models, focusing on the test-time compute can show enhanced results for AI models. The latter is an inference strategy that allows AI models to spend more time on solving a problem and offers different approaches such as self-refinement and searching against a verifier that can improve their efficiency.

How Test-Time Compute Scaling Works

In a post, Hugging Face highlighted that the traditional approach to improving the capabilities of an AI model can often be resource-intensive and extremely expensive. Typically, a technique dubbed train-time compute is used where the pretraining data and algorithms are used to improve the way a foundation model breaks down a query and gets to the solution.

Alternatively, the researchers claimed that focusing on test-time compute scaling, a technique where AI models are allowed to spend more time solving a problem and letting them correct themselves can show similar results.

Highlighting the example of OpenAI's o1 reasoning-focused model, which uses test-time compute, the researchers stated that this technique can let AI models display enhanced capabilities despite making no changes to the training data or pretraining methods. However, there was one problem. Since most reasoning models are closed, there is no way to know the strategies that are being used.

The researchers used a study by Google DeepMind and reverse engineering techniques to unravel how exactly LLM developers can scale test-time compute in the post-training phase. As per the case study, just increasing the processing time does not show significant improvement in outputs for complex queries.

Instead, the researchers recommend using a self-refinement algorithm that allows AI models to assess the responses in subsequent iterations and identify and correct potential errors. Additionally, using a verifier that models can search against can further improve the responses. Such verifiers can be a learned reward model or hard-coded heuristics.

More advanced techniques would involve a best-of-N approach where a model generates multiple responses per problem and assigns a score to judge which would be better suited. Such approaches can be paired with a reward model. Beam search, which prioritises step-by-step reasoning and assigning scores for each step, is another strategy highlighted by researchers.

By using the abovementioned strategies, the Hugging Face researchers were able to use the Llama 3B SLM and make it outperform Llama 70B, a much larger model, on the MATH-500 benchmark.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Hugging Face, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Llama
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Poco X7 Pro 5G Global Variant Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked; Said to Get 6,000mAh Battery

Related Stories

Hugging Face Showcases How Test-Time Compute Scaling Can Help SLMs Outperform Larger AI Models
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Smartphones of 2024
  2. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus Tipped to Offer Upgraded Camera Capabilities
  3. Samsung Scales Down Production of Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7: Report
  4. Pushpa 2 OTT Release Date: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Said to Go on Sale in February Next Year
  6. Vivo Y29 5G With 5,500mAh Battery, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India
  7. Poco X7 Pro 5G Global Variant Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked
  8. Ursid Meteor Shower: Best Viewing Tips for 2024
  9. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Global Launch Teased; Colourway, Build Details Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. MIT Researchers Measure Quantum Geometry of Electrons in Solid Materials for First Time
  2. Flamanville 3 Nuclear Reactor Begins Operations After Long Delays in France
  3. Tetsuwan Scientific Is Building AI-Powered Robotic Scientists That Can Carry Out Experiments
  4. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G Leaked Renders Show Expected Design, Colour Options
  5. Scientists Demonstrate Negative Time in Quantum Experiments at Toronto Lab
  6. Amazon and Universal Music Group Expand Partnership to Address ‘Unlawful AI-Generated Content’
  7. Nokia Could Be Developing a Digital Asset Encryption Device, Patent Filing Suggests
  8. Oppo A5 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features
  9. Robot Replicates Traditional Chinese Massage for Therapy and Wellness
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Hit Store Shelves Two Weeks After Galaxy Unpacked Event: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »