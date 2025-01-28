Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • DeepSeek Hit by Cyberattack as Users Flock to Chinese AI Startup

DeepSeek Hit by Cyberattack as Users Flock to Chinese AI Startup

AI models from ChatGPT to DeepSeek require advanced chips to power their training.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 January 2025 14:40 IST
DeepSeek Hit by Cyberattack as Users Flock to Chinese AI Startup

Photo Credit: Reuters

DeepSeek is powered by the DeepSeek-V3 model

Highlights
  • AI models from ChatGPT to DeepSeek require advanced chips to power their
  • DeepSeek-V3 used Nvidia's H800 chips for training
  • DeepSeek has launched a free assistant which it says is data efficient
Advertisement

Chinese startup DeepSeek said on Monday it will temporarily limit registrations due to a cyberattack after the company's AI assistant amassed sudden popularity.

The startup earlier in the day was also hit by outages on its website after its AI assistant became the top-rated free application available on Apple's App Store in the United States.

The company resolved issues relating to its application programming interface and users' inability to log in to the website, according to its status page. The outages on Monday were the company's longest in around 90 days and coincides with its sky-rocketing popularity.

DeepSeek last week launched a free assistant it says uses less data at a fraction of the cost of incumbent players' models, possibly marking a turning point in the level of investment needed for AI.

Powered by the DeepSeek-V3 model, which its creators say "tops the leaderboard among open-source models and rivals the most advanced closed-source models globally", the Artificial Intelligence application has surged in popularity among US users since it was released on January 10, according to app data research firm Sensor Tower.

The milestone highlights how DeepSeek has left a deep impression on Silicon Valley, upending widely held views about US primacy in AI and the effectiveness of Washington's export controls targeting China's advanced chip and AI capabilities.

Technology stocks were hammered on Monday, sending the shares of Nvidia and Oracle plummeting.

AI models from ChatGPT to DeepSeek require advanced chips to power their training. The Biden administration has since 2021 widened the scope of bans designed to stop these chips from being exported to China and used to train Chinese firms' AI models.

However, DeepSeek researchers wrote in a paper last month that the DeepSeek-V3 used Nvidia's H800 chips for training, spending less than $6 million.

Although this detail has since been disputed, the claim that the chips used were less powerful than the most advanced Nvidia products Washington has sought to keep out of China, as well as the relatively cheap training costs, has prompted US tech executives to question the effectiveness of tech export controls.

Little is known about the company behind DeepSeek, a small Hangzhou-based startup founded in 2023, when search engine giant Baidu released the first Chinese AI large-language model.

Since then, dozens of Chinese tech companies large and small have released their own AI models, but DeepSeek is the first to be praised by the US tech industry as matching or even surpassing the performance of cutting-edge US models.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Deepseek, AI, OpenAI, ChatGPT, Nvidia
KuCoin Pleads Guilty, Agrees to Pay Nearly $300 Million in US Crypto Case
Bitpanda, OKX, Crypto.com Acquire Licences in EU as MiCA Laws Attracts Web3 to Region 

Related Stories

DeepSeek Hit by Cyberattack as Users Flock to Chinese AI Startup
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. DeepSeek Releases a Text-to-Image AI Model, Outperforms DALL-E 3
  2. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.3 Update With Key Changes to Notification Summaries
  3. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  4. Marco OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Nothing Set to Launch New Product on March 4; Could Be Phone 3
  6. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Come With Flat Panel
  7. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Teaser Hints At a 'Makeover' Ahead of Global Launch
  8. Crypto Exchanges Bitpanda, OKX Latest to Secure Licences in EUÂ 
  9. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, F06 5G, F16 5G, M16 5G India Support Pages Go Live
  10. Apple's AR Glasses to Come With New Version of visionOS: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Rear Panel Design Spotted in Leaked Image Alongside iPhone 16
  2. Bitpanda, OKX, Crypto.com Acquire Licences in EU as MiCA Laws Attracts Web3 to Region 
  3. DeepSeek Hit by Cyberattack as Users Flock to Chinese AI Startup
  4. KuCoin Pleads Guilty, Agrees to Pay Nearly $300 Million in US Crypto Case
  5. Microsoft Is in Talks to Acquire TikTok, Says US President Donald Trump
  6. OpenAI Asks Delhi Court to Throw Out Book Publishers Challenge in Copyright Battle
  7. Rise of the Ronin Coming to PC on March 11, Pre-Orders Live on Steam
  8. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Boast Flat Screen With Narrow Bezels
  9. DeepSeek Releases Janus Pro 7B Image Generation AI Model, Said to Outperform OpenAI’s DALL-E 3
  10. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, F06 5G, F16 5G and M16 5G India Support Pages Go Live Suggesting Imminent Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »