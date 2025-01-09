Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft Open Sources Phi 4 Small Language Model, Available For Download on Hugging Face

Microsoft Open Sources Phi-4 Small Language Model, Available For Download on Hugging Face

The recently released Phi-4 open-source AI model is available with the MIT licence.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 January 2025 18:08 IST
Microsoft Open Sources Phi-4 Small Language Model, Available For Download on Hugging Face

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft said the Phi-4 AI model improves its performance in complex reasoning

Highlights
  • Microsoft has made the model weights and details available
  • Microsoft’s Phi-4 AI model has 14 billion parameters
  • Microsoft released Phi-3.5 in August
Advertisement

Microsoft open-sourced its Phi-4 small language model on Wednesday. The latest artificial intelligence (AI) model in the Phi series was released last month, however, at the time it was only available via the company's Azure AI Foundry. At the time, the Redmond-based tech giant said that it would soon make the source code of the AI model available in the public domain. Now, interested individuals can access the reasoning-focused AI model via Hugging Face. Microsoft is also letting the model be used for both academic and commercial use cases.

Microsoft Open-Sources Phi-4 AI Model

Shital Shah, a member of the technical staff at Microsoft AI, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the availability of the Phi-4 AI model's weights on Hugging Face. The AI model is available with the MIT licence for academic and commercial usage. Interested individuals can access the model listing here.

Launched eight months after the release of the Phi-3 AI model, the SLM is said to offer significant improvements in solving complex reasoning-based queries in areas such as mathematics. The Phi-4 has a context window of 16,000 tokens and was trained on a dataset of 9.8 trillion tokens.

Citing the source of the training data, the Hugging Face listing highlights the dataset comprises publicly available high-quality educational data and code, synthetic data across a wide range of subjects, acquired academic books and Q&A datasets, as well as chat format supervised data.

Notably, it is a text-only model which means it only accepts text as both input and output. The AI model comes with 14 billion parameters. Microsoft states that the AI model was built on a dense decoder-only Transformer architecture.

At the time of release, Microsoft also shared benchmark scores of the AI model. Based on them, the company claimed that the latest iteration of the Phi SLM outperforms the Gemini 1.5 Pro model on the math competition problems benchmark.

The Phi-4 AI model can also be accessed via Microsoft's Azure AI Foundry. The platform also offers to help developers and enterprises manage AI risks. It also comes with features such as prompt shields, groundedness detection and content filters. These safety capabilities can also be exported to an application using the company's application programming interface (API).

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Microsoft, Phi 4, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Hugging Face, AI Models, LLM
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Hong Kong Announces Supervisory Incubator to Help Banks Safely Test Blockchain Technology

Related Stories

Microsoft Open Sources Phi-4 Small Language Model, Available For Download on Hugging Face
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut
  2. Google Rolls Out January 2025 Update With Bug Fixes for Pixel Devices
  3. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series With Dimensity 8350 Chipset Launched in India
  4. OnePlus 13 Can Be Located Even When Powered Off Using Google's Network
  5. JBL Horizon 3 Mini Speaker Launched Alongside Three New PartyBox Speakers
  6. Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 With 25-Hour Battery Life Launched
  7. Realme 14 Pro+ With 6,000mAh Battery Listed on Official Site; Price RevealedÂ 
  8. Itel Zeno 10 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. CES 2025: Dolby Expands Atmos Availability and Introduces Dolby Vision for Cars
  2. Itel Zeno 10 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Microsoft Open Sources Phi-4 Small Language Model, Available For Download on Hugging Face
  4. Oppo Reno 13 5G, Reno 13 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Realme 14 Pro+ With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Chipset, 6,000mAh Battery Listed Online: Price, Features Revealed
  6. Google Testing Undo and Redo Options on Gboard for Android in Beta: Report
  7. Hong Kong Announces Supervisory Incubator to Help Banks Safely Test Blockchain Technology
  8. Foxconn, Dixon Said to Urge Government to Pay Pending Production Subsidies
  9. Noise Luna Ring Gen 2.0, Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series Smartwatches Unveiled at CES 2025
  10. Apple Highlights Siri’s Privacy-Focused Approach Amid Growing Data Security Concerns
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »