Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Hume Introduces Interpretability Based Voice Control Feature for AI Voice Customisation

Hume Introduces Interpretability-Based Voice Control Feature for AI Voice Customisation

With Hume’s AI tool, developers can choose from 10 voice dimensions to create the desired voice for AI chatbots.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 December 2024 18:53 IST
Hume Introduces Interpretability-Based Voice Control Feature for AI Voice Customisation

Photo Credit: Hume

Instead of prompts, Hume’s tool uses a slider to control different elements of voices

Highlights
  • Developers can control gender, confidence, assertiveness, and more
  • Hume’s Voice Control tool is currently available in beta
  • In the future, Hume plans to increase its range of base voices
Advertisement

Hume, a New York-based artificial intelligence (AI) firm, unveiled a new tool on Monday that will allow users to customise AI voices. Dubbed Voice Control, the new feature is aimed at helping developers integrate these voices into their chatbots and other AI-based applications. Instead of offering a large range of voices, the company offers granular control over 10 different dimensions of voices. By selecting the desired parameters in each of the dimensions, users can generate unique voices for their apps.

Hume Voice Control Tool

The company detailed the new AI tool in a blog post. Hume stated that it is trying to solve the problem of enterprises finding the right AI voice to match their brand identity. With this feature, users can customise different aspects of the perception of voice and allow developers to create a more assertive, relaxed, or buoyant voice for AI-based applications.

Hume's Voice Control is currently available in beta, but it can be accessed by anyone registered on the platform. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to access the tool and test the feature. There are 10 different dimensions developers can adjust including gender, assertiveness, buoyancy, confidence, enthusiasm, nasality, relaxedness, smoothness, tepidity, and tightness.

Instead of adding a prompt-based customisation, the company has added a slider that goes from -100 to +100 for each of the metrics. The company stated that this approach was taken to eliminate the vagueness associated with the textual description of a voice and to offer granular control over the languages.

In our testing, we found changing any of the ten dimensions makes an audible difference to the AI voice and the tool was able to disentangle the different dimensions correctly. The AI firm claimed that this was achieved by developing a new “unsupervised approach” which preserves most characteristics of each base voice when specific parameters are varied. Notably, Hume did not detail the source of the procured data.

Notably, after creating an AI voice, developers will have to deploy it to the application by configuring its Empathic Voice Interface (EVI) AI model. While the company did not specify, the EVI-2 model was likely used for this experimental feature.

In the future, Hume plans to expand the range of base voices, introduce additional interpretable dimensions, enhance the preservation of voice characteristics under extreme modifications, and develop advanced tools to analyse and visualise voice characteristics.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Hume, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Voice Control, AI audio
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Sony Rolls Out Limited-Time PS5 Themes Based on Older PlayStation Consoles to Mark 30th Anniversary
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger's Removal Raises Doubts Over Turnaround Plan
Hume Introduces Interpretability-Based Voice Control Feature for AI Voice Customisation
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India at This Price
  2. OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Get OxygenOS 15 in India With These Features
  3. Moto G35 5G India Launch Date, Design and Key Features Revealed
  4. OnePlus 13 Will Make Its Debut in India and Global Markets Next Year
  5. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Feature IP68/IP69 Rating
  6. Gemini Assistant Now Let's You Make Calls, Send Messages From Lock Screen
  7. Redmi Buds 6 Set to Launch in India Alongside the Redmi Note 14 Series
  8. Top OTT Releases in December 2024: Singham Again,Â Agni, Amaran, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 13R Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery, More
  2. Indonesia Expects $1 Billion Investment Commitment From Apple in a Week
  3. Realme Days Sale Brings Discounts on Realme GT 6, Realme 13 Pro+ 5G, Realme 12x 5G
  4. T Coronae Borealis' Nova Outburst May Happen Soon, Experts Suggest
  5. Hume Introduces Interpretability-Based Voice Control Feature for AI Voice Customisation
  6. Honor Earbuds X8 With Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger's Removal Raises Doubts Over Turnaround Plan
  8. Fruit Fly Experiment on Tiangong Space Station Explores Effects of Microgravity
  9. Realme Note 60x Price, Design, Key Features Leaked via E-Commerce Website Listing
  10. Sony Rolls Out Limited-Time PS5 Themes Based on Older PlayStation Consoles to Mark 30th Anniversary
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »