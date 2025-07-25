Technology News
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Kids With 7-Inch Display and a Kid-Friendly Cover Launched

It’s essentially the same as the regular Kindle Colorsoft but with a device-protection plan.

Updated: 25 July 2025 20:05 IST
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Kids With 7-Inch Display and a Kid-Friendly Cover Launched

Amazon’s Kindle adds a colour display missing from its standard Kindle Kids line-up

Highlights
  • The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Kids has a 7-inch e-ink display
  • Kindle Colorsoft Kids is offered with one year of Amazon Kids+
  • Amazon also unveiled a 16GB Kindle Colorsoft variant for a lower price
Amazon's Kindle selection in India is limited just to its Paperwhite model which retails at Rs. 16,999. As shocking as that sounds, it is not the case globally where the e-tailer sells a bunch of models at various price points. When it comes to kids, there's just the rebranded stuff that's available with a special kids cover. After launching its Kindle Colorsoft in 2024 (again, not in India), there's now a new model called the Kindle Colorsoft Kids, which is essentially a Kindle Colorsoft with some add-ons.

Just like the standard Kindle Kids, and the Kindle Paperwhite Kids, Amazon decided on adding a Kids model for its Kindle Colorsoft as well. Regardless of its product strategy, there's finally a Kindle for kids with a 7-inch Colorsoft display (colour e-ink), which is mighty useful for reading children's books versus adult novels or literature.

The Kindle Colorsoft Kids is available in two cover or case options–Fantasy River and Starlight Reading–both of which add some colour to the rather basic appearance of the Kindle Colorsoft. The product is also IPX8-rated for water and connects via Wi-Fi with a USB-C charging port. The $269.99 (roughly Rs. 23,300) price tag also includes a one-year (or 12-month) subscription of Amazon Kids+, which basically is a wide selection of age-appropriate reading material for kids aged 3-12 years. The same subscription will cost parents $5.99 per month after the free trial ends.

More importantly, the Colorsoft Kids gives parents access to a Parent Dashboard, that lets parents decide on which books to add to their kids Kindle library. The dashboard will also let parents know about their kids reading progress, set bedtime modes, and more. Equally important is the two-year, worry-free guarantee if a Kindle Colorsoft breaks or gets damaged. Amazon claims it will replace it, no questions asked.

On a sidenote, Amazon also reduced the price tag of its standard Kindle Colorsoft that is now available with 16GB storage at $249.99 (approximately Rs. 21,600).

 

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Kids, Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Kids Specifications, Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Kids Display

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Kids, Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Kids Specifications, Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Kids Display
Dying Light: The Beast Delayed to September for 'Extra Polishing Work'

Tech News in Hindi
