Dying Light: The Beast, the upcoming survival horror game from Techland, has been delayed. The game's release has been pushed back to September 19, 2025, from its original August 21 launch date, the developer announced Friday. Techland said the four-week-long delay would allow it to do “extra polishing work” on the game. A follow-up to 2022's Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Dying Light: The Beast is set to launch on PC and current-generation consoles, with a PS4 and Xbox One release planned for late 2025.

Dying Light: The Beast Delayed

“It has always been our goal to make Dying Light: The Beast the best Dying Light game we've ever released,” Techland said in a blog post on its website Friday.

“To honor this promise, we've made the decision to move the release date to September 19, 2025, to allow for extra polishing work.

“We understand that this may be disappointing, but our experience has shown how important the first impression is. With just four additional weeks, we can address final details that make all the difference between good and great.”

The studio said it would take the additional time to tune the balance of gameplay elements, improve UI clarity, increase physics quality, and improve cutscenes and player animations.

Techland promised regular updates on the game in the coming weeks, including a playable demo at Gamescom in August and an update on the game's gore system next week.

Dying Light: The Beast was announced at Gamescom 2024 and received a gameplay trailer at Summer Game Fest last month. The zombie slasher will see the return of fan-favourite Kyle Crane, the protagonist from 2015's Dying Light.

The game will feature two distinct playstyles and a day and night cycle that drastically changes the experience for players. Dying Light: The Beast also supports up to four-player co-op with shared progression. The game will launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on September 19 and is currently up for pre-order. A PS4 and Xbox One version is planned for release later this year.

Last month, Techland released an update for the original Dying Light, featuring graphics and audio enhancements. The Retouched update featured improvements to textures, lighting, draw distances and shadow quality, alongside a remastered soundtrack for the game.