Sony Rolls Out Limited-Time PS5 Themes Based on Older PlayStation Consoles to Mark 30th Anniversary

PS5 users can select themes based on the original PlayStation, PS2, PS3, PS4 and a custom 30th anniversary theme.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 December 2024 17:56 IST
Sony Rolls Out Limited-Time PS5 Themes Based on Older PlayStation Consoles to Mark 30th Anniversary

Photo Credit: Sony/ Screenshot - Gadgets 360

PS5 users will get a notification following the update

Highlights
  • The new PS5 themes are available for a limited time
  • PlayStation is celebrating its 30th anniversary on December 3
  • Sony rolled out a PS5 system update in September that added a Welcome Hub
The PlayStation 5 has had a slick and functioning user interface but has offered little in terms of customisation options until this year. Sony rolled out a system update in September that let users personalise their PS5 home screens. Now, the PlayStation parent has pushed out a new PS5 feature update that brings distinct theme and sound customisation options that celebrate the history of PlayStation. PS5 users can now change the console's UI design based on different generations of PlayStation consoles.

New PS5 Themes 

To celebrate PlayStation's 30th anniversary on December 3, Sony has rolled out a new PS5 feature that allows users to revamp the console's appearance and sound. With the new feature, users can select themes based on the original PlayStation, PS2, PS3, PS4 and a custom 30th anniversary theme.

The themes come with distinct visual elements, colour schemes and audio cues across home screen and other menus of the PS5, each of which closely follow the aesthetics of the selected console generation. In addition to the themes, the PS5 now boots up with the iconic start-up screen and sound of the PS1, followed by the 30th anniversary logo.

Gadgets 360 can confirm the update is now available to PS5 users in India; when you boot up the PS5, you receive a notification informing you about PlayStation's 30th anniversary and the accompanying update.

“3 December 2024 marks the anniversary of the launch of PlayStation 30 years ago,” the notification read.

“To celebrate the 30th anniversary of PlayStation, for a limited time, we've added a few touches to take you on a journey through PlayStation's history.

“Celebrate with us by selecting a design from one of the previous generations of PlayStation. You can also change it back to the standard PS5 design.”

ps5 theme ps5 theme

30th anniversary update adds themes based on older PlayStation consoles
Photo Credit: Sony/ Screenshot - Gadgets 360

The settings menu of the PS5 now includes a 30th anniversary option on top, where users can select from appearance and audio themes that pay homage to PlayStation consoles through the ages. The customisation options, however, are available for a limited time.

In September, Sony had rolled out a PS5 system update that added a Welcome Hub on the console home screen, allowing users to select and equip several widgets, change the background image and more.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Debut With Larger Displays: Report

Sony Rolls Out Limited-Time PS5 Themes Based on Older PlayStation Consoles to Mark 30th Anniversary
