The PlayStation 5 has had a slick and functioning user interface but has offered little in terms of customisation options until this year. Sony rolled out a system update in September that let users personalise their PS5 home screens. Now, the PlayStation parent has pushed out a new PS5 feature update that brings distinct theme and sound customisation options that celebrate the history of PlayStation. PS5 users can now change the console's UI design based on different generations of PlayStation consoles.

New PS5 Themes

To celebrate PlayStation's 30th anniversary on December 3, Sony has rolled out a new PS5 feature that allows users to revamp the console's appearance and sound. With the new feature, users can select themes based on the original PlayStation, PS2, PS3, PS4 and a custom 30th anniversary theme.

The themes come with distinct visual elements, colour schemes and audio cues across home screen and other menus of the PS5, each of which closely follow the aesthetics of the selected console generation. In addition to the themes, the PS5 now boots up with the iconic start-up screen and sound of the PS1, followed by the 30th anniversary logo.

YOOO A NEW UPDATE FOR THE PS5 BRINGS BACK THE ORIGINAL PS1 BOOT UP SCREEN FOR THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY



You can also customize the home screen to have design and sound effects that reflect the PS1, PS2, PS3 or PS4! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3W9cVRmPWd — Radec (@realradec) December 2, 2024

Gadgets 360 can confirm the update is now available to PS5 users in India; when you boot up the PS5, you receive a notification informing you about PlayStation's 30th anniversary and the accompanying update.

“3 December 2024 marks the anniversary of the launch of PlayStation 30 years ago,” the notification read.

“To celebrate the 30th anniversary of PlayStation, for a limited time, we've added a few touches to take you on a journey through PlayStation's history.

“Celebrate with us by selecting a design from one of the previous generations of PlayStation. You can also change it back to the standard PS5 design.”

30th anniversary update adds themes based on older PlayStation consoles

Photo Credit: Sony/ Screenshot - Gadgets 360

The settings menu of the PS5 now includes a 30th anniversary option on top, where users can select from appearance and audio themes that pay homage to PlayStation consoles through the ages. The customisation options, however, are available for a limited time.

In September, Sony had rolled out a PS5 system update that added a Welcome Hub on the console home screen, allowing users to select and equip several widgets, change the background image and more.