Gemini AI assistant is getting a new functionality that will allow users to make calls and send messages even from the lock screen. The feature was spotted in the latest version of the Gemini app for Android and seems to have been activated on the server side. While it is not widely available currently, those who have access to it can test the feature. Google is also working on separate extensions for the phone and messages app, however, this functionality is said to not require any extension to work.

Gemini AI Assistant New Lock Screen Feature

The Mountain View-based tech giant has begun rolling out a new functionality to the Gemini AI assistant in Android devices. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to find the feature within Gemini's settings and activate it. With this, users will be able to make outgoing calls and send SMS from the messaging app without having to unlock their devices. The feature was spotted in the latest 1.0.686588308 version of the Gemini app. Notably, it is not widely available currently.

The lock screen calling and messaging feature is turned off by default. To turn it on, users will have to go to Gemini settings and tap on Gemini on Lock Screen. There, users will find a new option titled Make calls and send message without unlocking. By toggling on the feature, users can make calls and send messages on the lock screen.

Gemini's lock screen calling and messaging feature

The settings page of the Gemini app also shared additional details about the feature. Google stated, “You'll need to turn on your calling and messaging apps in Gemini for these features to work.” To quickly turn these on, users can click the highlighted text to directly go to the settings.

Once activated, users will be able to voice activate Gemini on the lock screen and then either add a verbal or typed command to make a call or send a message. At present, this prompts users to unlock their device, but with the setting turned on, the AI assistant will directly make the call or send the message saving users a few extra clicks.