Gemini AI Assistant Rolling Out Support for Making Calls, Sending Messages on the Lock Screen

The Gemini lock screen feature is turned off by default.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 December 2024 17:31 IST
Gemini AI Assistant Rolling Out Support for Making Calls, Sending Messages on the Lock Screen

Users will need to turn on their calling and messaging apps in Gemini for the feature to work

Highlights
  • The feature was spotted in the Google app beta v15.48
  • Gemini’s lock screen calling feature was first reported in October
  • The Gemini feature is currently not widely available
Gemini AI assistant is getting a new functionality that will allow users to make calls and send messages even from the lock screen. The feature was spotted in the latest version of the Gemini app for Android and seems to have been activated on the server side. While it is not widely available currently, those who have access to it can test the feature. Google is also working on separate extensions for the phone and messages app, however, this functionality is said to not require any extension to work.

Gemini AI Assistant New Lock Screen Feature

The Mountain View-based tech giant has begun rolling out a new functionality to the Gemini AI assistant in Android devices. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to find the feature within Gemini's settings and activate it. With this, users will be able to make outgoing calls and send SMS from the messaging app without having to unlock their devices. The feature was spotted in the latest 1.0.686588308 version of the Gemini app. Notably, it is not widely available currently.

The lock screen calling and messaging feature is turned off by default. To turn it on, users will have to go to Gemini settings and tap on Gemini on Lock Screen. There, users will find a new option titled Make calls and send message without unlocking. By toggling on the feature, users can make calls and send messages on the lock screen.

gemini lock screen g360 Gemini lock screen

Gemini's lock screen calling and messaging feature

 

The settings page of the Gemini app also shared additional details about the feature. Google stated, “You'll need to turn on your calling and messaging apps in Gemini for these features to work.” To quickly turn these on, users can click the highlighted text to directly go to the settings.

Once activated, users will be able to voice activate Gemini on the lock screen and then either add a verbal or typed command to make a call or send a message. At present, this prompts users to unlock their device, but with the setting turned on, the AI assistant will directly make the call or send the message saving users a few extra clicks.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
