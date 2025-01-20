Technology News
OpenAI Could Reportedly Launch Advanced AI Agents Soon as CEO Schedules Meeting With US Officials

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has reportedly scheduled a closed-door briefing for US government officials on January 30.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 January 2025 12:27 IST
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

OpenAI has released an Economic Blueprint that outlines strategies on how the US can remain an AI leader

Highlights
  • Altman is said to showcase the capabilities of AI agents in the meeting
  • OpenAI is rumoured to be working on an ‘Operator’ AI agent
  • ChatGPT recently received a Tasks feature that uses agentic capabilities
OpenAI might be getting close to releasing its first artificial intelligence (AI) agent. Sam Altman, the company CEO, has reportedly scheduled a briefing with US officials on January 30 where he might showcase the capabilities of its AI agents. The AI firm has been rumoured to be working on an AI agent called the Operator for quite some time now, and it is believed that the tool could be released in the first half of the year. The company has also published an Economic Blueprint that shares strategies to maintain the leadership position of the US in the AI space.

OpenAI Could Soon Launch AI Agents

Currently, Altman is in Washington attending the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the US, scheduled for Monday. However, according to an Axios report, the OpenAI CEO has also requested a closed-door briefing with US government officials on January 30. The agenda of the meeting was not disclosed.

However, the meeting likely has two objectives. First, it could establish how OpenAI can help the US maintain its leadership edge in AI. Last week, the AI firm released an Economic Blueprint that detailed how AI can bring about an era of “re-industrialism” in the US. Notably, Microsoft released a paper on a similar topic earlier this month.

The second objective could be to showcase the capabilities of its under-development AI agent. Altman has spoken about the transformative power of AI agents multiple times in the past, and the company is also rumoured to be building its own AI agents. These highly sophisticated agents can perform various complex tasks locally on a device or the cloud and Internet infrastructure.

Notably, OpenAI released a Tasks feature for ChatGPT last week, which is said to use agentic capabilities in a limited scope. The feature, which allows the AI to schedule and execute a task in the future, could be the first step taken by the company towards AI agents.

While Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Claude have released AI agents and AI agent platforms that can perform specific tasks by connecting to different data structures and enterprise systems, these do not explore the full scope of an AI agent, which is described as an autonomous system that can perform tasks end-to-end with zero to minimal human intervention.

Further reading: OpenAI, Sam Altman, AI Agent, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
