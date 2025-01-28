Google is expanding the Deep Research tool to the Gemini Android app. The first artificial intelligence (AI) agent for Gemini was so far available only on the web version of the platform. The Mountain View-based tech giant released the tool in December 2024, and described it as a research assistant that can create multi-step research plans, run web searches, and prepare a detailed report on complex topics. Notably, the agentic function is currently only available to the paid subscribers of Gemini.

Deep Research AI Agent Being Added to Gemini App for Android

The official handle of Gemini on X (formerly known as Twitter) announced the expansion of the AI agent in a post. The post highlighted that it is currently being rolled out, so it might take a couple of weeks before users globally begin to see the feature on the Android app. Once added, Deep Research can be accessed in the Gemini Advanced drop-down menu.

At the time of launch, the company said that the feature would be available in 45 languages including Arabic, Bengali, English, French, Japanese, Russian, Tamil, and Vietnamese. Deep Research is powered by the recently released Gemini 1.5 Pro and can act as a research assistant for the user.

Once a prompt has been added about a complex topic, the AI agent creates a multi-step research plan. The user can check and edit the plan to add, remove, or change items in the list. After that, it looks through relevant research papers, articles and other trusted sources for relevant information. It also looks into recent developments in the topic, current trends, as well as future outlook.

It can also run several new web searches if the AI agent feels it needs to gain context from additional topics. Once the agent has enough information, it generates a detailed report about the topic. The user can intervene and take control at any point in the entire process.

