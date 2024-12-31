Technology News
Jio Platforms Reportedly Partnering With Nvidia to Develop Affordable and Personalised AI Solutions

Jio Platforms is reportedly aiming to disrupt the AI space like it disrupted the telecom sector.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 December 2024 12:43 IST
Photo Credit: Jio

Eventually, Jio Platforms reportedly wants to offer GPU-as-a-service to startups and researchers

Highlights
  • Jio Platforms is reportedly working on developing native AI models
  • The company reportedly wants to offer personalised AI-as-a-service
  • RIL is also said to be participating in the India AI Mission
Jio Platforms is reportedly partnering with tech giants such as Nvidia intending to disrupt the Indian artificial intelligence (AI) space similar to how it disrupted the telecom sector with competitive pricing and access to unlimited mobile data. As per the report, Jio is working with multiple companies to co-develop native large language models (LLMs). With these, the company reportedly wants to start offering enterprises affordable and personalised AI-as-a-service and agentic AI applications. Additionally, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is also participating in the government's India AI Mission.

Jio Platforms Is Reportedly Preparing Its AI Playbook for India

The Economic Times reported that Jio Platforms is now focusing on disrupting the AI space in India by offering affordable access to AI tools and agentic applications to enterprises. Citing an unnamed senior executive of the company, the publication claimed that Jio is working with Nvidia and other tech giants to also offer hardware support to run AI inference.

Jio Platforms reportedly plans that after it is empanelled into the India AI Mission, a Rs. 10,300 crore project by the government, it will offer GPU-as-a-service to startups and researchers “at the most competitive price in the world.” The company has reportedly partnered with Nvidia to secure its Blackwell GPUs for this.

The executive also reportedly highlighted that Jio is currently working on all three avenues of AI infrastructure — the device, cloud service, and high-speed broadband networks — to offer affordable AI to enterprises and individuals.

Explaining the financials of the GPU-focused service, the executive told the Economic Times, “The AI Mission is a government initiative to offer GPUs at a subsidised cost. For instance, assuming if the price is Rs 25 per GPU hour, the government will subsidise Rs 5-10 out of that. We (Jio and others) as vendors will compete to offer lower prices to Rs 25.”

Notably, earlier this year, Jio Platforms announced Jio Brain, a 5G-integrated AI and machine learning (ML) platform for enterprises. The executive reportedly said that the company is also looking for ways to monetise the offering.

The AI space in India is fragmented at the moment where different players are offering different services. While Google, Amazon, Nvidia, and Microsoft have been trying to enter the space with integrated AI services, the enterprise pricing of their products is said to be quite steep resulting in slow adoption of the technology.

If Jio can offer services where it provides the front-end AI tools, the backend LLMs, as well as cloud services to run data processing, all at competitive pricing, it could accelerate the rate of adoption of AI among enterprises.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
