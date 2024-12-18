Technology News
English Edition

JioTag Go With Support For Google’s Find My Device Network Launched in India: Price, Features

JioTag Go users can ping the tracker within the Bluetooth range.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 December 2024 18:39 IST
JioTag Go With Support For Google’s Find My Device Network Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Reliance Jio

JioTag Go is offered in black, orange, white and yellow colour options

Highlights
  • JioTag Go measures ‎38.2 x 38.2 x 7.2mm in size and weighs 9g
  • When within Bluetooth range, users can tap the ‘Play Sound’ option
  • The JioTag Go does not require a SIM card to function
Advertisement

JioTag Go was launched in India on Wednesday. It is claimed to be India's first Android tracker with support for Google's Find My Device network. Users can locate the tracker with the Google Find My Device app, which uses the network of all Android phones worldwide. The Bluetooth-enabled tracker is claimed to offer a battery life of up to a year. Earlier this year in July, Reliance launched the JioTag Air, which is compatible with Apple's Find My network. 

JioTag Go Price in India, Availability

JioTag Go price is set in India at Rs. 1,499. It is available for purchase in the country via Amazon, JioMart e-store, as well as Reliance Digital and My Jio stores. The tracker is offered in black, orange, white, and yellow colour options.

JioTag Go Features

The JioTag Go is a Bluetooth tracker which is compatible with Google's Find My Device feature. The tracker connects with the Find My Device application on Android smartphones, which users can access through the Play Store. People can use this to track their belongings worldwide, the company said. 

It can be attached to keys, purses, luggage, gadgets, bikes, and more and then be used to locate the items if lost. When within Bluetooth range, users can tap the ‘Play Sound' option on the Find My Device app, and the concerned JioTag Go will make a beeping noise, which should easily help locate the lost item.

Outside the Bluetooth range, the last location of the tracker can be detected by Google's Find My Device network. On the app, users can follow the map that appears with the 'Get Directions' option, to this location. Once in range, the JioTag Go will automatically connect to the user's phone and they can use the 'Play Sound' feature to find the tracker.

The latest tracker from Reliance Jio is compatible with smartphones running Android 9 and above. It does not connect to iPhones. Notably, the JioTag Air is compatible with iPhone models running iOS 14 or later, as well as Android smartphones on Android 9 and later.

JioTag Go does not require a SIM card to function. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and is backed by a CR2032 battery, one of which is said to last up to a year. The Amazon listing reveals that the tracker measures ‎38.2 x 38.2 x 7.2mm in size and weighs 9g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: JioTag Go, JioTag Go price in India, JioTag Go India launch, JioTag Go Features, JioTag, JioTag Air, Jio, Reliance Jio, Reliance
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
YouTube Partners With Creative Artists Agency to Help Celebrities Combat AI-Generated Deepfakes
Delhi, Bengaluru Led Crypto Adoption in India in 2024, Memecoins Garnered Attention: CoinSwitch
JioTag Go With Support For Google’s Find My Device Network Launched in India: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Mockups Showcase Rounded Corners
  3. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  4. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Reportedly Rolled Out in These Cities
  5. OnePlus 13R Pops Up on Geekbench Again With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  6. Nothing Phone 3 Leaks: Camera, Design, Battery, Display, & Other Details
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's Astronaut Sunita Williams Poses with Tentacle-Armed Astrobee Robot on ISS: Report
  2. SpaceX Launches NROL-149 Spy Satellites for NRO with Successful Rocket Landing
  3. NASA's Curiosity Rover Explores Mars' Texoli Butte Amid New Challenges
  4. Elon Musk Says Starlink Inactive in India After Second Device Seized
  5. NASA Satellite Image Reveals Unique Horseshoe-Shaped Deception Island in Antarctica
  6. SpaceX Launches Two SES Communication Satellites on December 17 with Successful Recovery
  7. SpaceX Successfully Launches Rapid Response Trailblazer-1 Mission from Florida
  8. Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a Get Android 15-Based Nothing OS 3.0 Update
  9. Marvel Rivals, NetEase's Free-to-Play Superhero Shooter, Reaches 20 Million Players Within 11 Days of Launch
  10. World’s First Nuclear-Powered Diamond Battery Can Power Devices for Millennia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »