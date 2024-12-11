Technology News
Reliance Jio Launches Rs 2,025 New Year Welcome Plan 2025: See Benefits, Validity

Jio's New Year Welcome Plan 2025 can be purchased between December 11 and January 11, 2025.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 December 2024 20:20 IST
Reliance Jio Launches Rs 2,025 New Year Welcome Plan 2025: See Benefits, Validity

Photo Credit: Reliance Jio

The Reliance Jio New Year Welcome Plan 2025 benefits will last for 200 days

Highlights
  • The New Year Welcome Plan 2025 includes unlimited 5G data support
  • The plan offers 500GB of 4G data or 2.5GB/day
  • Jio says the plan will be valid for 200 days from the day of purchase
Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid plan for its customers in India. This plan offers unlimited voice calls and SMS services in the country alongside other benefits. It offers subscribers an opportunity to gain additional benefits worth Rs. 2,150, including discounts on shopping websites, food delivery apps as well as flight booking platforms. The company says that this plan amounts to over Rs. 400 yearly savings for certain users. Customers interested in availing of these offers will have to purchase the recharge plan by January 11, 2025. 

Reliance Jio New Year Welcome Plan 2025 Price in India, Validity

The New Year Welcome Plan 2025 from Reliance Jio is currently available in India at Rs. 2,025. The benefits of this plan will be valid for 200 days from the day of purchase. All Reliance Jio prepaid customers in the country will be able to avail of this plan between December 11 and January 11, 2025.

Reliance Jio New Year Welcome Plan 2025 Benefits

The newly announced Reliance Jio New Year Welcome Plan 2025 benefits include unlimited 5G data support. The 5G connectivity is reliant on the 5G network availability in the area where the customer is. The plan includes support for 500GB of 4G data or 2.5GB of 4G support per day. The customers will get access to unlimited voice calls and SMS.

With the Rs. 2,025 recharge, Reliance Jio customers can enjoy JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud subscriptions. They can avail of coupons from eligible brands worth Rs. 2,150. This includes a Rs. 500 Ajio coupon redeemable on minimum shopping of Rs. 2,500 on the e-commerce site. To access the offer, users can shop for products from this link.

Other partner benefits with the Reliance Jio New Year Welcome Plan include Rs. 150 off on Swiggy on a minimum purchase of Rs. 499 and Rs. 1,500 off on flight booking at the EaseMyTrip.com mobile app and website.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Reliance, New Year Welcome Plan 2025, Jio
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Reliance Jio Launches Rs 2,025 New Year Welcome Plan 2025: See Benefits, Validity
