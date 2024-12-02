Technology News
MyJio App Now Allows Users to Customise DND Preferences on Their Reliance Jio Number

MyJio app users can choose one of four DND settings.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 December 2024 18:46 IST
MyJio App Now Allows Users to Customise DND Preferences on Their Reliance Jio Number

Photo Credit: Reuters

Customers can activate DND via website, SMS and calls too

Highlights
  • The Fully Blocked option will block all promotional and service comms
  • Users can also choose to opt out of a specific Communication Mode
  • TRAI issued a directive to network providers to stop promotional calls
MyJio app allows users to activate do not disturb (DND) on their respective numbers. Now, the app allows people to set some granular preferences, as well. Certain options will help stop the users from getting any spam or promotional calls or messages. Some preferences will allow users to selectively block commercial communication. The selection can be based on the kinds of promotional material, the mode of communication or even by date and time. Other than the app, people can activate the DND option on their number via the website, SMS and call as well.

MyJio App DND Preferences

MyJio application users can now block all promotional content or personalise their DND settings to block select modes of communication or certain kinds of promotions. On the home page of the MyJio app, users will have to click on the More > DND options and then choose their preferences.myjio app dnd inline myjio

Users of the MyJio app can choose one of four DND settings for their Reliance Jio numbers. The Fully Blocked option will block all promotional and service calls or SMS except OTP and transaction confirmation messages. Meanwhile, the Promotional Communication blocked option will allow users to receive services and transactional calls and SMS and only block outright promotional content.

The Custom Preferences DND option will allow people to select the kind of communication users wish to block. For instance, they can choose from certain Categories like Real Estate, Education, Health and more to stop receiving communication from promoters aligning with these sectors. Users can also choose to opt out of a specific Communication Mode like Voice Call, Auto Dialer with Pre-Recorded Messages, Robo-Calls and more. 

Among the custom options, MyJio app users can choose to apply the DND features on certain days or at select times of the day. One last option is that of De-registration from DND where all promotional and service calls and SMS will be unblocked, and users will continue to receive them. Once happy with their selection, users can save their preferences and return to the other options of the app or the home screen.

A disclaimer on the preference settings page notes that "irrespective of preferences settings you will continue to receive transactional calls/SMSs and communication from government." Notably, the national telecom regulator TRAI issued a directive in August to all network providers, asking them to stop promotional calls from unregistered callers.

Further reading: MyJio App, Jio, DND, Reliance Jio, Reliance, Reliance Jio DND, MyJio
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
MyJio App Now Allows Users to Customise DND Preferences on Their Reliance Jio Number
