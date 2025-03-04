Technology News
English Edition
Jio Platforms, AMD, Cisco and Nokia Announce Open Telecom AI Platform at MWC 2025

The Open Telecom AI Platform will provide real-world, AI-driven solutions for telecom and digital services.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 March 2025 16:48 IST
Jio Platforms, AMD, Cisco and Nokia Announce Open Telecom AI Platform at MWC 2025

Photo Credit: Cisco

The partnership’s vision is to integrate AI and automation into every layer of network operations

Highlights
  • Jio will be the first customer of the Open Telecom AI Platform
  • The partnership will jointly develop and commercialise AI solutions
  • Open Telecom AI Platform will develop AI agents, LLMs, and ML techniques
Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), along with AMD, Cisco, and Nokia announced a partnership on Monday at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. The partnership revealed a new initiative dubbed the Open Telecom AI Platform. In a joint statement, the entities said that the initiative is aimed at co-developing and co-commercialising real-world artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the telecom space. The developed solutions will be jointly offered to telecom service providers to help them innovate with these emerging technologies.

Open Telecom AI Platform Unveiled

In a press release, the partnering entities detailed the Open Telecom AI Platform. The statement highlighted that the collective expertise of these companies across domains such as Radio Access Network (RAN), routing, AI data centres, and security will enable them to create a central intelligence layer for telecom and digital services.

Put simply, the Open Telecom AI Platform is planning to develop AI and machine learning (ML) solutions across various processes in the telecom sector. These solutions will be monetised and offered to industry players to integrate automation in existing processes and AI-driven solutions for the gaps. The statement highlighted that AI and automation will be integrated into every layer of network operations.

Despite working with AI and similar technologies, the initiative will remain large language model (LLM) agnostic and will use open application programming interfaces (APIs) to optimise capabilities, the press release added. The open nature and the decision to not rely on a particular AI model will also likely bring the development and deployment costs down.

Some of the technologies these companies are looking to develop include AI agents, domain-specific LLMs and small language models (SLMs), as well as non-generative AI and ML techniques. Telecom operators will also be offered end-to-end intelligence for network management.

The first customer of the Open Telecom AI Platform will be Jio, as the collaborating members co-develop and commercialise “a replicable reference architecture and deployable solution for the broader global service provider industry.” The statement also highlighted that the long-term vision includes developing AI-based applications for enterprises and consumers outside of the telecom space.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
