Technology News
English Edition

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades at $92,000, Most Altcoins See Losses on Last Day of 2024

Bitcoin’s trading value on Tuesday was $92,458 (roughly Rs. 79.13 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 December 2024 11:44 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades at $92,000, Most Altcoins See Losses on Last Day of 2024

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

Presently, the crypto market cap stands at $3.23 trillion

Highlights
  • Cronos, Monero saw losses
  • Stellar and Litecoin also registered price dips
  • Iota registered minor gains
Advertisement

The overall crypto price chart indicated a slowed market momentum on Tuesday, December 31. After marking a stellar December with a new all-time high of over $108,000 (roughly Rs. 92.4 lakh), Bitcoin's trading value on Tuesday was at $92,458 (roughly Rs. 79.13 lakh) on international exchanges. Data by CoinMarketCap showed that Bitcoin registered a loss of 0.98 percent on foreign exchanges in the last 24 hours. On Indian exchanges, meanwhile, the asset incurred a dip of around 1.88 percent. Bitcoin is trading at around $100,308 (roughly Rs. 85.8 lakh) on platforms like CoinSwitch and CoinDCX.

“Bitcoin briefly rallied near the $95,000 (roughly Rs. 81.3 lakh) mark before long-term holders booked profits bringing the price back to $92,400 (roughly Rs. 79 lakh). Over $259 million (roughly Rs. 2,216 crore) in liquidations in the past 24 hours have also added to the pressure. While retail investors are selling, institutions like MicroStrategy are taking advantage of this correction. The investor sentiment towards the market remains strong,” Mudrex CEO Edul Patel told Gadgets 360.

Ether tailed Bitcoin on the loss-making side of the crypto chart on Tuesday. The asset clocked a loss of 1.76 percent over the last day on foreign exchanges. At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $3,332 (roughly Rs. 2.85 lakh) on global platforms, showed CoinMarketCap. On Indian exchanges, the value of ETH dropped by 1.95 percent, bringing its value to $3,505 (roughly Rs. 3 lakh).

“Ethereum is showing bearish signals because of market-wide weakness but looks to be pulling away from it. The renewed upturn in funding rates signals the confidence of investors on ETH amid its possible recovery. Such increased trading volume indicates that the market sentiment may indeed be shifting towards bullishness in the midst of bearish action,” Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42 told Gadgets 360.

The crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed that majority cryptocurrencies are trading in losses alongside Bitcoin and Ether on Tuesday.

These include Ripple, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, Tron, Avalanche, and Chainlink.

Shiba Inu, Polkadot, Stellar, Uniswap, Liteoin, and Near Protocol also saw losses on the price chart after a market-wide period of price correction.

The overall crypto market cap tumbled by 1. 58 percent in the last 24 hours, showed CoinMarketCap. Presently, the crypto market cap stands at $3.23 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,76,46,377 crore).

Meanwhile Tether, Binance Coin, USD Coin, Leo, Polygon, and Iota managed to hold onto gains on the price chart.

“Despite this ongoing slump, 2024 has been a remarkable year for crypto, boasting a total trading volume of $18.4 trillion (roughly Rs. 15,74,96,272 crore). Investors remain optimistic about the future, citing ongoing regulatory clarity and institutional adoption as pivotal factors that could sustain momentum into 2025,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin told Gadgets 360.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
BSNL Introduces New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Voice Calling, Up to 3GB Data Per Day

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades at $92,000, Most Altcoins See Losses on Last Day of 2024
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Get Discounts During Vijay Sales' Apple Days Sale
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Get a Display Upgrade
  3. BSNL Introduces New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Calling, Data
  4. All iPhone 17 Models Could Feature ProMotion Displays
  5. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version Launch Date Set For January 3
  6. OnePlus 13R Design Renders Leak Ahead of January 7 Launch
  7. Poco X7 Series India Launch Date, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Come With Car Crash Detection Capability
  9. Redmi Turbo 4 Launch Date, Design, Colourway Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Detroit Crime Drama Movie Streaming on Prime Video
  2. Ami Dakini OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sony TV's New Horror Series
  3. Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, IP69K Rating Launched in India: Price, Features
  4. Massive Solar Flare Closes 2024 With Radio Blackouts and Auroral Possibilities
  5. Dangerous Waters Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Samsung Galaxy A56 Price Tipped; Could Feature Exynos 1580 SoC, 45W Fast Charging
  7. Bachhala Malli OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Jio Platforms Reportedly Partnering With Nvidia to Develop Affordable and Personalised AI Solutions
  9. Astronomers Discover A Massive Distant Spiral Galaxy from the Early Universe
  10. Lockerbie: A Search for Truth Online OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »