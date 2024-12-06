Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft Rolling Out Copilot Vision in Preview, Can Understand User’s Browsing Activity

Microsoft Rolling Out Copilot Vision in Preview, Can Understand User’s Browsing Activity

Copilot Vision is currently available in preview to select Copilot Pro subscribers in the US.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 December 2024 18:53 IST
Microsoft Rolling Out Copilot Vision in Preview, Can Understand User’s Browsing Activity

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft says after the end of a browsing session, the information shared with Copilot is deleted

Highlights
  • Microsoft says Copilot Vision will work when using the Edge browser
  • Copilot Vision supports voice-based prompts
  • Microsoft has kept Copilot Vision opt-in by default
Advertisement

Microsoft introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) capability for Copilot on Thursday. Dubbed Copilot Vision, it now enables the AI chatbot to see and understand the context of what a user does online. The Redmond-based tech giant said that Copilot can access the Microsoft Edge browser. The vision-enabled chatbot can now monitor which websites and web pages the user browses, and then can perform certain commands when prompted. This capability is currently available in preview to a select number of Copilot Pro subscribers in the US.

Microsoft Copilot Vision

The Windows maker has been trying to bring its AI-powered chatbot Copilot to the forefront of the PC experience. Earlier, it unveiled purpose-built AI agents to complete tasks on the PC, and now, it has added another capability to Copilot that will let it answer user queries based on their browser-related activity, as per the blog post. Notably, Copilot Vision is not an agentic function, so the AI cannot take actions on behalf of the user.

Copilot Vision can understand the full context of what a user sees on the Edge browser. It can see the images and elements, read the text, and even comprehend the navigation buttons. The vision-enabled chatbot will be present at the bottom of the screen and users can either type or speak the prompt.

Coming to what the AI can do, it can answer questions, summarise and translate text, and spotlight certain parts of the page when prompted to do so. Microsoft states that Copilot Vision can also act as a game assistant and help a user understand how to play games like GeoGuessr, and offer tips while playing a game of Chess online.

Highlighting examples, the tech giant said Copilot Vision can help users plan an outing at the museum by pointing out the important information a user should know. It can also help users with shopping by recommending the right products based on the user's needs and preferences.

On privacy and security, Microsoft stated that Copilot Vision will be entirely opt-in and users can decide when to turn it on and when to keep it turned off. The AI will not be able to see something that the user does not want to. Additionally, any conversation data with the AI will be deleted at the end of each session. However, the Copilot's responses are logged and they will be used to improve the company's safety systems.

Microsoft further added that Copilot Vision does not capture, store, or use any data from publishers to train its AI models. It is also working with a group of external testers (red teamers) to improve the safety of the new feature.

Copilot Vision is currently rolling out to a limited number of Copilot Pro subscribers in the US and it can be accessed via Copilot Labs. Notably, Vision will currently work only on a select set of websites, and the functionality will be expanded gradually.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Copilot, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Microsoft Edge
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Maruti Suzuki to Hike Car Prices in India by Up to 4 Percent Starting January 2025
Uber Launches First Robotaxi Service Outside of US in Abu Dhabi

Related Stories

Microsoft Rolling Out Copilot Vision in Preview, Can Understand User’s Browsing Activity
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Jigra, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and More
  2. Redmi Note 14 Series: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, and More
  3. Samsung Rolls Out One UI 7 Beta With Galaxy AI Features in These Regions
  4. OnePlus Announces Green Line Worry-Free Solution in India
  5. Redmi Note 14 5G Amazon Microsite Reveals Colour Options, Key Features
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out New Typing Indicators on Android and iOS
  7. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, Phantom V Flip 2 5G Debut in India: See Price
  8. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Neo Introduced in New Mocha Mousse Shade
  9. New OnePlus Tab With 11.6-Inch Screen, 9,520mAh Battery Could Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 5 Mini With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Surfaces Online
  2. 15 Stone Age Skulls Found in Italy’s Neolithic Village, Unveiling Ancient Rituals
  3. Microsoft Rolling Out Copilot Vision in Preview, Can Understand User’s Browsing Activity
  4. Google Confirms Pixel Fold, Pixel 6 and Select Other Models Will Get 5 Years of OS Updates
  5. OnePlus Watch 3 Reportedly Spotted on US FCC Website; Likely to Get Bigger Battery
  6. Uber Launches First Robotaxi Service Outside of US in Abu Dhabi
  7. Maruti Suzuki to Hike Car Prices in India by Up to 4 Percent Starting January 2025
  8. Researchers Points out Rapid Surge in Global Temperature Could be Due to Reduced Planetary Albedo
  9. Netflix Suspended Account Scam Being Used By Hackers to Steal User Information in Several Countries
  10. Bird-Inspired RAVEN Robot Has Specialised Legs to Help it Jump Into Flight
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »