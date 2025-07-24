Technology News
Forza Horizon 5 Is Reportedly the Best-Selling Game on PS5 in 2025

Forza Horizon 5 has reportedly sold over three million copies on PS5.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 July 2025 20:32 IST
Forza Horizon 5 Is Reportedly the Best-Selling Game on PS5 in 2025

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Playground Games

Forza Horizon 5 released on PS5 on April 29

Highlights
  • Forza Horizon 5 overtook Monster Hunter Wilds as the top-selling PS5 game
  • The racing title launched on Xbox and PC in 2021
  • Microsoft is set to launch more Xbox games on PS5 this year
A Microsoft first-party game is the best-selling title on PS5 this year. According to Alinea Analytics, Playground Games' Forza Horizon 5 is the top-selling game on PS5 in 2025. The open-world racing title is said to have shipped three million copies on PlayStation following its release on the platform in April. Microsoft has pushed for more Xbox exclusive games to launch on PS5 in 2025 and is set to release several more of its first-party titles on the rival platform this year.

Forza Horizon 5 a Hit on PS5

Forza Horizon 5 has sold over three million copies on PS5, nearly four years after it first launched on Xbox and PC, making it the biggest new game on PS5 in 2025, as per Alinea Analytics' estimates. The sales represent a remarkable return for Microsoft on its rival platform as the Xbox parent pivots to multiplatform releases.

Playground Games' racing title crossed the sales milestone last week, Alinea claimed in its newsletter Tuesday. In the process, Forza Horizon 5 overtook Monster Hunter Wilds to become PS5's best-selling game in 2025. Capcom's action-RPG, the market analytics firm claimed, has sold 2.9 million units on PS5 this year.

Assassin's Creed Shadows (two million), Elden Ring Nightreign (1.4 million) and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (1.3 million) round out 2025's top five best-selling games on PS5.

According to the firm, the most recent sale, which saw Forza get a 25 percent discount, pushed it past the three-million sales mark. The racing title has sold more copies on PS5 than last year's Game of the Year winner Astro Bot, a first-party Sony title, Alinea's data showed.

According to the firm, Forza Horizon 5 reached two million units sold on PS5 in just 25 days after launch.

In May, Sony published its digital store's bestsellers' charts for April, confirming that Forza Horizon 5 was the best-selling game on PlayStation Store in the EU and the third best-selling game in the US that month.

Forza Horizon 5 launched on PS5 on April 29. The game first released on Xbox and PC in November 2021.

Comments

