Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Colours, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could be sold in 128GB and 256GB internal storage options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2025 16:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Colours, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was launched in Blue, Graphite and Mint colours

Highlights
  • Galaxy S25 FE is likely to be announced in September or early October
  • It could be equipped with the Exynos 2400 chipset
  • Samsung is said to pack a 4,900mAh battery on the Galaxy S25 FE
Advertisement

The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be Samsung's next major launch this year. The next Fan Edition (FE) smartphone is likely to debut as an affordable version of the Galaxy S25. Most recently, colour options and RAM and storage specifications of the Galaxy S25 FE have been leaked on the Web. The phone is said to be available in four colour options and offer the same RAM and storage variants as the Galaxy S24 FE.

Tipster Arsene Lupin (@MysteryLupin) shared the possible RAM, storage, and colour options of the Galaxy S25 FE on X (formerly Twitter). The upcoming phone is expected to feature 8GB of RAM and offer two storage options — 128GB and 256GB. It is tipped to be launched in icy blue, jetblack, navy and white colourways.

If this leak turns out to be accurate, it could be disappointing for Galaxy Fan Edition enthusiasts who were expecting a more substantial upgrade with this year's model. Last year's Galaxy S24 FE was launched in the same 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage options, and Blue, Graphite and Mint colours.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications (Expected)

Previous leaks have hinted at the battery and selfie camera upgrades for the Galaxy S25 FE. It is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It could run on Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400 chipset and feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and an 8-megapixel 3x telephoto lens. The phone is expected to boast a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung is tipped to pack a 4,900mAh battery on the Galaxy S25 FE with 45W fast charging support. It could run on One UI 8, based on Android 16 and receive seven years of software updates.

The Galaxy S25 FE is likely to be announced in late September or early October.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Assassin's Creed Shadows' Claws of Awaji Expansion Will Release in September, New Game+ Coming Next Week

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Colours, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  4. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  5. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  6. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  7. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  8. Elden Ring Nightreign is Getting a Two-Player Mode This Week
  9. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »