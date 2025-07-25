The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be Samsung's next major launch this year. The next Fan Edition (FE) smartphone is likely to debut as an affordable version of the Galaxy S25. Most recently, colour options and RAM and storage specifications of the Galaxy S25 FE have been leaked on the Web. The phone is said to be available in four colour options and offer the same RAM and storage variants as the Galaxy S24 FE.

Tipster Arsene Lupin (@MysteryLupin) shared the possible RAM, storage, and colour options of the Galaxy S25 FE on X (formerly Twitter). The upcoming phone is expected to feature 8GB of RAM and offer two storage options — 128GB and 256GB. It is tipped to be launched in icy blue, jetblack, navy and white colourways.

S25 FE

8 + 128 / 8 + 256

Navy, Icyblue, Jetblack, White — Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) July 24, 2025

If this leak turns out to be accurate, it could be disappointing for Galaxy Fan Edition enthusiasts who were expecting a more substantial upgrade with this year's model. Last year's Galaxy S24 FE was launched in the same 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage options, and Blue, Graphite and Mint colours.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications (Expected)

Previous leaks have hinted at the battery and selfie camera upgrades for the Galaxy S25 FE. It is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It could run on Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400 chipset and feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and an 8-megapixel 3x telephoto lens. The phone is expected to boast a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung is tipped to pack a 4,900mAh battery on the Galaxy S25 FE with 45W fast charging support. It could run on One UI 8, based on Android 16 and receive seven years of software updates.

The Galaxy S25 FE is likely to be announced in late September or early October.