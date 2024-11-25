Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft's AI Powered Recall Finally Rolling Out to Copilot+ PCs With Windows 11 Insider Preview

Microsoft's AI-Powered Recall Finally Rolling Out to Copilot+ PCs With Windows 11 Insider Preview

Recall is available to Windows 11 Insiders with Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 November 2024 13:24 IST
Microsoft's AI-Powered Recall Finally Rolling Out to Copilot+ PCs With Windows 11 Insider Preview

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Recall uses snapshots of the user’s screen to create a photographic memory

Highlights
  • The preview version of the Recall feature is said to be rolled out
  • Microsoft initially faced criticism over security risks of the feature
  • Enabling Windows Hello will be required to access Recall
Advertisement

Microsoft is rolling out its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Recall feature with the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview update, the company has announced. The feature first debuted at the Microsoft Surface and AI event in May but its initial version faced criticism due to privacy and security concerns. and hence, its rollout to Windows Insiders testers was halted. It works on Microsoft's new lineup of Copilot+ PCs running Windows 11 and captures user activity via screenshots, enabling them to carry out searches at a later date.

Microsoft Recall Rolls Out

The Recall feature was initially reported to be rolled out to Windows Insiders in October but was delayed. In a subsequent development, Microsoft's Senior Product Manager Brandon LeBlanc confirmed to The Verge that it would only roll out to Windows Insiders program members by December.

In a blog post, Microsoft says that Recall is being rolled out with the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26120.2415 (KB5046723) to the Dev Channel. Users registered with Microsoft's Windows Insider Program can join the channel and take advantage of this feature on their Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs. In the Preview phase, it supports Chinese (simplified), English, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish languages. Microsoft adds that it will roll out support for AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs in the future.

What is Recall?

As per the company, the Recall feature uses snapshots of the user's screen to create a photographic memory. It includes documents, emails, images, and websites visited on the PC. Once done, users can describe what they're searching for via text-based prompts and Recall will provide the related results. Alternatively, they can scroll through their timeline to see snapshots from a specific time period. Microsoft says this feature leverages AI to provide both text and visual matches for the query.

This feature requires an opt-in permission to save snapshots and enrol in Windows Hello, leveraging BitLocker and Secure Boot. Microsoft says Recall will not save any snapshots of the activity if users do not opt-in. A new icon is said to be displayed in the system tray as a visual cue when Recall takes snapshots of the screen. It also gives quick access to controls such as pausing the feature or viewing more information.

Users also have control over what data is being saved, as per Microsoft. They can choose to manually erase snapshots or exclude an app or website from being snapped. The company emphasises that snapshots remain on-device and are not sent to Microsoft or third-party servers, or used for training AI models or any other features. Further, it claims that the Recall feature can detect when sensitive information — such as credit card details or passwords — is being displayed on the screen and does not store them as snapshots.

Microsoft says Recall is removed by default on Enterprise versions of Windows 11 as well as PCs managed for work or school by an IT administrator.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft Recall, Recall, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Microsoft, Copilot Plus PCs, Copilot
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OpenAI Updates GPT-4o With Improved Creative Writing Ability, Reveals New Automated Red Teaming Method
Microsoft Announces Edge Game Assist, an In-Game Browser That Provides Game Hints, Guides and More

Related Stories

Microsoft's AI-Powered Recall Finally Rolling Out to Copilot+ PCs With Windows 11 Insider Preview
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Rumoured Nothing Phone 3 Listed on Geekbench Hinting SoC, RAM, OS Details
  2. Google Makes Managing Tasks Easier With This New Calendar Feature
  3. ChatGPT Gets Better at Creative Writing With New Update
  4. Moto G 5G (2025) Leaked Design Hints at Triple Rear Camera Setup
  5. Apple Does Not Have Plans to Refresh AirPods Max, Says Analyst
  6. Realme GT Neo 7 Series Confirmed to Launch in December
  7. iPhone 17 Pro Models to Get Periscope Telephoto Lens Exclusively: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Find Evidence of the Oldest Alphabetic Writing in Human History in Syria
  2. Sony in 'Early Stages' of Developing New PS5 Gaming Handheld to Compete With Nintendo Switch: Report
  3. Neolithic Stone Circles Discovered in England Could Solve the Stonehenge Mystery: Report
  4. Realme 14 Pro 5G Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped
  5. OnePlus Open Gets OxygenOS 15 Update With Flux Themes and AI Features in India
  6. New Nothing Device, Said to Be Phone 3, Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
  7. Apple's 5x Periscope Telephoto Camera Will Remain Exclusive to iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max: Report
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Maintains Price Over $98,000, Altcoins Remain Volatile
  9. Microsoft's AI-Powered Recall Finally Rolling Out to Copilot+ PCs With Windows 11 Insider Preview
  10. OpenAI Updates GPT-4o With Improved Creative Writing Ability, Reveals New Automated Red Teaming Method
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »