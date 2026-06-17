Microsoft has made Copilot Cowork generally available to Microsoft 365 Copilot customers worldwide after a three-month preview programme. The AI-powered service is designed to automate complex workplace tasks that involve multiple tools, data sources, and business applications. The broader rollout introduces new administrative controls, additional third-party integrations, expanded compliance features, and support for multiple AI models. According to Microsoft, more than half of the Fortune 500 used Copilot Cowork during the preview period, alongside organisations such as Accenture, Avanade, Capital Group, Koch, Ooredoo Qatar, and Zurich Insurance.

Copilot Cowork Price and Availability

Copilot Cowork is now available globally to Microsoft 365 Copilot customers. Access requires a Microsoft 365 Copilot User Subscription Licence, while usage is billed separately through Copilot Credits.

Microsoft said pricing is determined by factors such as model usage, information retrieval, tool activity, and runtime requirements. Customers can choose between a pay-as-you-go model and a prepaid commitment option called P3. Under the pay-as-you-go plan, Copilot Credits are priced at $0.01 (roughly Rs. 0.94) each.

The company has also introduced spending controls that allow administrators to manage access, create budgets, set spending limits, configure alerts, and monitor usage across organisations.

Microsoft said billing begins immediately. However, organisations that participated in the Frontier preview programme between March 30 and June 16 will not be charged for Copilot Cowork usage until July 1.

Copilot Cowork Features and Integrations

Microsoft said Copilot Cowork can execute extended workflows and return completed outputs instead of suggestions or drafts. The service runs in the cloud and draws information from Microsoft 365 systems to support task execution.

The general availability release also expands the range of AI models available through Copilot Cowork. The service currently supports Anthropic's Opus 4.8 and Sonnet 4.6 models, while GPT 5.5 remains available through the Frontier programme. Microsoft also announced that a new model, Cowork 1, will launch in the coming weeks. The company said the model has been developed to handle enterprise workloads at a lower operating cost.

The rollout introduces several new integrations for Copilot Cowork. Plugins from Enosix, Harvey, LSEG, Miro, monday.com, Moodys, Morningstar, S&P Global Energy, and TeamsMaestro are available immediately. Integrations from Adobe, Atlassian, Box, Canva, CB Insights, Databricks, MoneyForward, and Templafy are scheduled to arrive later. Fabric and Dynamics 365 Sales, Customer Service, and ERP applications are now also generally available on the platform.

Copilot Cowork now supports audit logs, Data Security Posture Management, eDiscovery, Insider Risk Management, Data Lifecycle Management, and Communication Compliance. Microsoft said Data Loss Prevention capabilities will arrive later. The update also brings browser-based actions through Edge. Data Loss Prevention support will be added in a future update. The release also enables browser-based actions through Edge.

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