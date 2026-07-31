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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of Expected Launch, May Reuse Its Predecessor's Main Rear Camera

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is reportedly associated with the internal codename "r14".

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 July 2026 19:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of Expected Launch, May Reuse Its Predecessor's Main Rear Camera

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is likely to be launched in September

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 FE could feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera
  • It could feature a triple rear camera unit
  • Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 FE on September 1
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Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, equipped with the Exynos 2400 chipset, was launched in September last year. The South Korean smartphone company is reportedly gearing up to unveil the Galaxy S26 FE. Ahead of the official announcement, the key specifications of the next Fan Edition smartphone have leaked online. The Galaxy S26 FE is said to stick to the same main rear camera sensor and telephoto sensor as last year's model. It could run on an Exynos 2500 chipset. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Codename, Camera Detailed in New Leak

Android Authority, citing unnamed sources, reports that the Galaxy S26 FE is in the works with internal codename "r14". This codename follows Samsung's naming pattern for previous FE models; the Galaxy S25 FE was linked to "r13", while the Galaxy S24 FE was "r12". It is said to retain the rear camera setup of its predecessor.

The Galaxy S26 FE will reportedly retain the 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN3 primary camera found on the Galaxy S25 FE. This is a 1/1.57-inch sensor with a 24mm equivalent focal length, an f/1.8 aperture, 1µm pixel size, dual-pixel PDAF, and support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone could also feature an 8-megapixel OmniVision OV08A1 sensor used on the Galaxy S25 FE. This sensor offers 3x optical zoom, f/2.4 aperture PDAF, and OIS.

Further, the report claims that the Galaxy S26 FE will use either a 12-megapixel GalaxyCore GC12A2 or a 12-megapixel Sony IMX825 sensor as the ultrawide and front-facing cameras. The company previously used the GC12A2 as a selfie camera on the Galaxy A37.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 FE on September 1. It is likely to arrive as a watered-down variant of the original Galaxy S26 with features including an Exynos 2500 chipset, Android 17, an IP68-rated build and 12GB of RAM. It could feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The Galaxy S26 FE is likely to carry a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The Galaxy S26 is rumoured to cost around EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 82,000) for the base variant with 128GB storage. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Flagship-level chipset
  • Good primary and decent telephoto cameras
  • Industry-leading software support
  • Bad
  • Poor thermal management
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Battery life is not its strongest suit
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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