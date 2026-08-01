The Poco M8 Power is all set to be launched in India soon. It is expected to be the latest addition to the brand's M8 lineup, which already comprises the Poco M8 that was introduced earlier this year. In the days leading up to its launch, several details about the upcoming handset have been teased. The Poco M8 Power is confirmed to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, a 120Hz display, and a large battery.

As we wait for the official debut, here is everything we know about the upcoming Poco M8 Power, including its launch date, expected price in India, features, specifications, and more.

Poco has confirmed that the Poco M8 Power will launch in India on August 4 at 12pm IST. The smartphone will be sold in the country via Flipkart. The e-commerce giant has a microsite that details its design and key features.

Poco M8 Power Price in India, Colour Options (Expected)

Poco has yet to reveal the pricing of the Poco M8 Power in India. Based on its positioning and previous M-series launches, we can expect it to be priced at around Rs. 25,000 in the country.

For context, the Poco M8 was launched in January at a starting price of Rs. 18,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Its 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants had a launch price of Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively.

The company has also confirmed that the Poco M8 Power will be available in Black and Silver colour options, while an Orange colourway has also been teased in promotional images.

Poco M8 Power Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Poco M8 Power is confirmed to sport a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, 960Hz PWM+ DC dimming, adaptive colour temperature, and OTT-optimised tuning. It will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Under the hood, it will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, built on a 4nm process. The company claims that the handset managed to score more than 6,30,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The SoC is confirmed to be paired with 8GB of RAM, along with support for virtual RAM expansion of up to 8GB.

For thermal management, Poco will equip the upcoming M8 Power with a vapour chamber cooling solution, featuring a 10,416 sq mm Graphite heat dissipation area for thermal management.

The Poco M8 Power is expected to arrive as a rebranded version of the Chinese Redmi Note 17. As such, it is reported to have a single 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an LED flash. It may also feature an 8-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Poco M8 Power will pack an 8,000mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to three days of usage on a single charge. It is claimed to offer 28 hours of video playback, 31 hours of social media scrolling, 14 hours of gaming, 11 hours of navigation, or 38 hours of standby time. The upcoming handset is confirmed to support 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging.