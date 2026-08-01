Redmi Note 17 5G is set to launch in India soon. The smartphone will arrive as the first Note 17 series model in the country, weeks after its unveiling in China. The Xiaomi sub-brand recently started teasing the launch of the upcoming smartphone, revealing its design, display features, and battery capacity. Leaks suggest that the Redmi Note 17 5G will launch in India with identical specifications and features as its Chinese counterpart. In China, the handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 series chipset. The Chinese version also boasts a 7-inch OLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Redmi Note 17 5G, based on teasers, marketing material, and leaks, since the launch of the handset is only a couple of days away.

Redmi Note 17 5G Launch Details, Availability in India

The smartphone maker will launch the new Redmi Note 17 5G in India on August 6. While the Xiaomi sub-brand has confirmed the exact launch date, the time of its debut has yet to be revealed. Additionally, Redmi has yet to confirm whether it will host a dedicated launch event for the Redmi Note 17 5G or unveil it through a soft launch. In case of a live launch event, you can expect the tech firm to livestream it via its official YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

In terms of availability, a dedicated microsite for the Redmi Note 17 5G was recently made live in India, confirming that the handset will go on sale in the country via Amazon. The Redmi Note 17 5G will be available in at least blue and purple colour options. Meanwhile, the Chinese version is offered in Black, Light Water Green, and Meteor Purple (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Redmi Note 17 5G Price in India (Expected)

Redmi Note 17 5G price in India and RAM and storage configurations remain under wraps, which are expected to be announced on the day of its launch. Recently, a report highlighted that the Redmi Note 17 5G will be priced in India at Rs. 30,000 for the base variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration will reportedly be priced in India at Rs. 33,000.

If this is true, the Redmi Note 17 5G will be priced significantly higher than its Chinese counterpart, which was launched on July 14 at a starting price of Rs. CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the base 6GB + 128GB variant. On the other hand, the higher-end 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models were unveiled with price tags of CNY 1,399 (about Rs. 20,000) and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 23,000), respectively.

Redmi Note 17 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The tech firm will reveal all the key specifications and features of the upcoming Redmi Note 17 5G on August 6, along with its pricing details and storage variants. Meanwhile, we can look at the teasers, marketing materials, and Redmi Note 17 5G's Chinese counterpart to figure out what the smartphone might offer in India.

Design, Display

The Redmi Note 17 5G is confirmed to sport the same design in India as its Chinese counterpart. It is teased to feature a flat rear panel and flat frame. A square-shaped rear camera module appears in the top-left corner of the panel. The centred Redmi branding will be placed at the bottom of the panel. Additionally, a power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side will be left clean. A USB Type-C port appears on the bottom of the handset, too.

Its Chinese counterpart measures 169.7x79.14x8.26mm and weighs about 225g. The Xiaomi sub-brand recently updated the dedicated microsite for the Redmi Note 17 5G to reveal that it will sport a “TrueColour” AMOLED display, which will deliver up to 120Hz refresh and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. In China, the phone boasts a 7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,396 pixels) OLED display, with up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, and 16.78 million colours. It also ships with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Performance, OS

Details regarding the chipset and OS of the Redmi Note 17 5G remain under wraps. However, leaks suggest that it will launch in India with the same SoC and OS as its Chinese counterpart. For reference, in China, the Redmi Note 17 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 from Qualcomm, which is built on a 4nm process and delivers a peak clock speed of 2.3GHz.

The Redmi Note 17 5G also features an Adreno GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage in China. The phone ships with Xiaomi's latest HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16.

Camera

Like the chipset and OS details, the camera configuration of the Redmi Note 17 5G is yet to be revealed. Recently, a report highlighted that the Redmi Note 17 5G will carry a single 50-megapixel camera on the back with an f/1.8 aperture, coupled with an LED flash. It will reportedly sport an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, with an f/2.0 aperture, placed inside a hole-punch display cutout. It will reportedly be capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps.

Battery

The company has confirmed that the Redmi Note 17 5G will be equipped with an 8,000mAh battery. The Xiaomi sub-brand claims that its upcoming smartphone will provide more than three days of battery life on a single charge. In China, the handset ships with support for 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging.