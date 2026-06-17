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Sony Unveils Lytia L910 CMOS Image Sensor With LOFIC Structure, 4K 60fps Video Support

Sony says the LYT-910 image sensor can achieve up to 100dB dynamic range using a single exposure using LOFIC technology.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 June 2026 13:11 IST
Sony Unveils Lytia L910 CMOS Image Sensor With LOFIC Structure, 4K 60fps Video Support

Photo Credit: Sony

The sensor has 50 effective megapixels and 1.22µm pixel sizes

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Highlights
  • Sony LYT-L910 LOFIC tech for improved dynamic range
  • Users can record 4K 60fps video with this sensor
  • Mass shipments are expected to begin in the summer of 2026
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Sony Semiconductor Solutions on Wednesday announced the Lytia L910 (or LYT-L910) CMOS image sensor for smartphones. It is positioned as one of the first offerings in the brand's Lytia lineup to feature the LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology. Sony claims the sensor can deliver up to 100dB dynamic range while maintaining low power consumption. It is designed to deliver up to 4K 60fps video recording, along with improved HDR imaging, night photography, and video recording capabilities on smartphones.

Sony LYT-L910 Sensor Features, Specifications

In a press note, Sony said that the LYT-L910 is a 1/1.28-inch stacked Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) image sensor with 50 effective megapixels and 1.22µm pixel sizes. It uses a Quad Bayer colour filter arrangement, which essentially means that four adjacent pixels are clustered with the same colour filters, potentially delivering high sensitivity and high resolution in a single sensor.

The most notable aspect of LYT-L910 is the integration of LOFIC technology. The company says it stores overflow charge from the photodiode to improve the dynamic range and increase saturation capacity. Combined with Sony's new Triple Conversion Gain HDR (TCG-HDR) technology, it is claimed to achieve up to 100dB dynamic range using a single exposure.

The TCG-HDR system can read image data from a single exposure using three different conversion gains to reduce highlight blowouts in bright scenes. It is also claimed to preserve detail in shadows and mid-tones. LYT-L910 also features an integrated Ultra High Conversion Gain (UHCG) circuit technology. This, as per the company, can improve charge-to-voltage conversion efficiency and reduce random noise by around 30 percent compared to the LYT-828 sensor.

It also achieves HDR output through a single exposure. Sony claims it helps keep the motion blur and flickering at bay. Smartphones equipped with the Sony sensor can record 4K 60fps HDR videos while maintaining a high dynamic range, along with previewing HDR content directly on displays, courtesy of proprietary circuit optimisations that are claimed to lower the analogue-to-digital conversion time.

The sensor supports 50-megapixel image capture at up to 30fps and 12.5-megapixel output at up to 120fps. It also supports HDR video recording at 60fps in both DCG-HDR and TCG-HDR with LOFIC modes. Sony said mass production shipments of the LYT-L910 image sensor are scheduled to begin in the summer of 2026.

Sony said that it is designed for premium smartphones, but did not explicitly reveal the devices it will be featured in. In recent months, the rumour mill has suggested that the Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max will both feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor and LOFIC technology. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is also said to feature a 1/1.28-inch sensor built on the 22nm process, supporting next-generation LOFIC HDR 3.0.

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Further reading: Sony LYT-910, Sony LYT-910 Specifications, LOFIC, Sony
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Sony Unveils Lytia L910 CMOS Image Sensor With LOFIC Structure, 4K 60fps Video Support
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