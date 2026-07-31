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HMD Pulse 2, Pulse 2 Plus, Pulse 2 Pro Tipped to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc Chipset

HMD Pulse 2 Pro will reportedly have a 6.72-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 July 2026 17:02 IST
HMD Pulse 2, Pulse 2 Plus, Pulse 2 Pro Tipped to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc Chipset

Photo Credit: HMD

HMD Pulse 2 is expected to succeed the HMD Pulse

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Highlights
  • HMD Pulse 2 series could include three phones
  • HMD Pulse 2 Pro could include a 50-megapixel selfie camera
  • HMD Pulse 2 Plus could come in Apricot and Dark Blue colours
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HMD Pulse 2 series could be inching towards launch as the specifications and colour options of the lineup have leaked online. The upcoming series is said to include HMD Pulse 2, Pulse 2 Plus, and Pulse 2 Pro. The HMD Pulse 2 and Pulse 2 Plus are tipped to feature a 6.67-inch display while the HMD Pulse 2 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.72-inch panel. All three models are expected to run on a Unisoc T615 processor and include a 5,000mAh battery.

HMD Pulse 2 Series Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch

Passionategeekz.com suggested the colourways and key specifications of the purported HMD Pulse 2, Pulse 2 Plus and Pulse 2 Pro smartphones. The HMD Pulse 2 Pro is likely to be the top-end model in the series, and it is said to be launched in Midnight Black, Glacier Green, and Twilight Purple colour options. The HMD Pulse 2 Plus could come in Apricot and Dark Blue colour variants, while the HMD Pulse 2 is said to be available in Black and Blue shades.

On the specification front, the HMD Pulse 2 Pro will reportedly have a 6.72-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is also said to ship with the Unisoc T615 processor. It could feature up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. 

For selfies, the HMD Pulse 2 Pro could include a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. The rear camera unit is said to include a 50-megapixel primary rear camera paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

The HMD Pulse 2 and HMD Pulse 2 Plus are tipped to feature 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD panels. The former could offer a 90Hz refresh rate while the latter is said to offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The duo could run on the Unisoc T615 processor paired with 128GB storage.

The HMD Pulse 2 is said to feature 4GB RAM while the Plus variant could include 6GB of RAM. The duo is expected to feature a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The standard HMD Pulse 2 could get an 8-megapixel front camera. The HMD Pulse 2 Plus is tipped to include a n 13-megapixel front camera.

HMD Pulse 2, HMD Pulse 2 Plus and HMD Pulse 2 Pro will reportedly feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W wired charging.

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Further reading: HMD Pulse 2 Series, HMD Pulse 2 Pro, HMD Pulse 2 Plus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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HMD Pulse 2, Pulse 2 Plus, Pulse 2 Pro Tipped to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc Chipset
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