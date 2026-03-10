Microsoft introduced Copilot Cowork, an agentic AI tool for enterprises, on Monday. Built using Anthropic's Claude artificial intelligence (AI) models and the Work IQ intelligence layer, the tool is aimed at transforming Copilot's capabilities from chats to actions. In practice, it will gain agentic capabilities by drawing context from the Microsoft 365 suite of applications and then performing these tasks without needing connectors or complex integration with enterprise systems. The Redmond-based tech giant says that users will be able to automate a range of tasks using Copilot Cowork.

Microsoft Unveils Copilot Cowork

In a newsroom post, the tech giant announced and detailed the agentic tool. If the name Copilot Cowork sounds familiar, it is because Microsoft's new AI experience was developed in collaboration with Anthropic, which shook the stock market after releasing Claude Cowork. The core technology behind Microsoft's offering is similar, but it benefits from an in-built support for the 365 suite of apps and the Work IQ intelligence layer.

Additionally, unlike Claude Cowork, the Copilot offering is a multi-model tool, which gives users more flexibility in picking the models they are more familiar with. Notably, Copilot Cowork is currently being tested with a limited set of participants and is available as a research preview. However, the tech giant says it will be more broadly available in the Frontier programme later this month.

With Copilot Cowork, users can share a prompt about the task they want it to complete. The AI tool turns the request into a plan and then executes it in a step-by-step manner in the background. There are visible checkpoints that the user can refer to at any point to know their progress. Even during the thinking phase, users can make changes or pause the task with a simple prompt. Similarly, Cowork can also check in if it needs clarification.

Some of the actions the AI tool can autonomously take include reviewing and rescheduling meetings, generating documents, compiling data and turning it into reports and presentations. It can also be instructed to send an email to share the deck after it is finished creating it.

Microsoft said the enterprise tool is backed by the company's security and governance measures. Compliance policies, alongside identity authentication and requesting permissions, are turned on by default, and actions and outputs are all auditable. “Cowork runs in a protected, sandboxed cloud environment, so tasks can keep progressing safely as you move across devices. This is what makes execution durable at enterprise scale,” the company said.

