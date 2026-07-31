Following weeks of speculation, the launch date of the Redmi K100 series in China has finally been announced. The lineup, which is expected to arrive as the successor to the Redmi K90 series, was previously anticipated to debut at the ChinaJoy festival on July 31, but that did not happen. Instead, the Xiaomi sub-brand has taken the opportunity to explain how the series will be positioned, while also offering the first official look at the Redmi K100 Pro Max.

In a Weibo post, Redmi announced that the K100 series will be launched on August 11 in China. Unlike previous generations, the company will first introduce the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max. However, that does not mean that the debut of the standard Redmi K100 has been cancelled. Instead, it is said to have been pushed to a later launch window.

Xiaomi President Lu Weibing clarified that the vanilla K100 will continue to target users looking for flagship-grade performance and a practical overall experience, but it will debut after the Pro models. The company cited rising memory prices and increasing component costs as the reason behind bringing the K100 Pro series to market earlier than its traditional release schedule.

For comparison, the Redmi K90 series was announced in October last year, although the K90 Ultra was introduced at a later date.

Alongside the announcement, Redmi showcased the K100 Pro Max in a Cabernet Red finish. The handset features a colour-matched metal frame. The rear panel houses a new floating light ring around the camera module. The company has also confirmed that its upcoming handset will sport a 6.9-inch OLED screen. It appears to have the Sound by Bose branding on the rear panel.

The announcement comes after the Redmi K100 series was widely expected to debut during the ChinaJoy exhibition on July 31. While the company did not unveil the smartphones at the event, it instead used the occasion to gradually reveal details about the lineup before confirming the August 11 launch date.

Globally, the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max are expected to launch as the Poco F9 Pro and Poco F9 Ultra, respectively.