Technology News
English Edition

Redmi K100 Pro Series Launch Confirmed for August 11; K100 Pro Max Design Revealed

Globally, the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max are expected to launch as the Poco F9 Pro and Poco F9 Ultra, respectively.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 July 2026 16:56 IST
Redmi K100 Pro Series Launch Confirmed for August 11; K100 Pro Max Design Revealed

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

Redmi showcased the K100 Pro Max in a Cabernet Red finish

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi K100 Pro and Pro Max will launch on August 11 in China
  • The standard Redmi K100 model will debut at a later date
  • K100 Pro Max is confirmed to sport a 6.9-inch OLED display
Advertisement

Following weeks of speculation, the launch date of the Redmi K100 series in China has finally been announced. The lineup, which is expected to arrive as the successor to the Redmi K90 series, was previously anticipated to debut at the ChinaJoy festival on July 31, but that did not happen. Instead, the Xiaomi sub-brand has taken the opportunity to explain how the series will be positioned, while also offering the first official look at the Redmi K100 Pro Max.

Redmi K100 Series Launch Date

In a Weibo post, Redmi announced that the K100 series will be launched on August 11 in China. Unlike previous generations, the company will first introduce the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max. However, that does not mean that the debut of the standard Redmi K100 has been cancelled. Instead, it is said to have been pushed to a later launch window.

VoltRedmi K100 Pro Discussion
Explore More...

Xiaomi President Lu Weibing clarified that the vanilla K100 will continue to target users looking for flagship-grade performance and a practical overall experience, but it will debut after the Pro models. The company cited rising memory prices and increasing component costs as the reason behind bringing the K100 Pro series to market earlier than its traditional release schedule.

For comparison, the Redmi K90 series was announced in October last year, although the K90 Ultra was introduced at a later date.

Alongside the announcement, Redmi showcased the K100 Pro Max in a Cabernet Red finish. The handset features a colour-matched metal frame. The rear panel houses a new floating light ring around the camera module. The company has also confirmed that its upcoming handset will sport a 6.9-inch OLED screen. It appears to have the Sound by Bose branding on the rear panel.

The announcement comes after the Redmi K100 series was widely expected to debut during the ChinaJoy exhibition on July 31. While the company did not unveil the smartphones at the event, it instead used the occasion to gradually reveal details about the lineup before confirming the August 11 launch date.

Globally, the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max are expected to launch as the Poco F9 Pro and Poco F9 Ultra, respectively.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K100 Pro, Redmi K100 Pro Max, Redmi K100 Pro Launch Date, Redmi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Anthropic Says Claude AI Breached Three Organisations During Cybersecurity Testing

Related Stories

Redmi K100 Pro Series Launch Confirmed for August 11; K100 Pro Max Design Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Pad 70 Groove With 9 JBL Pro Speakers, 10,200mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. OnePlus N6x With a 7,000mAh Battery Arrives in India at This Price
  3. Redmi K100 Pro Max Shown in Cabernet Red Ahead of August 11 Launch
  4. Poco C95 Pro 4G, Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G Spotted on NBTC Ahead of Launch
  5. Vivo S2 Set to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Will Launch in India on This Date: See Price
  7. Bitcoin Wallet Flaw Drains $38 Million From 500 Wallets in 25 Minutes
  8. Vivo X500 Pro Tipped to Feature BOE OLED Panel
  9. HMD Pulse 2 Series Specifications, Colour Options Tipped
  10. OnePlus 16 Launch Confirmed; Design and Gaming Features Teased Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Not Backing Down From Decision to End Game Discs, Says Will 'Cautiously' Move Forward With Plan
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of Expected Launch, May Reuse Its Predecessor's Main Rear Camera
  3. Bitcoin Wallet Exploit Costs Users $38 Million in 25-Minute Attack
  4. Tecno's Bezelless Concept Phone Teased Ahead of IFA 2026
  5. HMD Pulse 2, Pulse 2 Plus, Pulse 2 Pro Tipped to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc Chipset
  6. Poco C95 Pro 4G, Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G Reportedly Spotted on NBTC Ahead of Expected Launch
  7. Samsung SDS Teams Up With Upbit Operator Dunamu to Explore Stablecoins and AI Payments
  8. Redmi K100 Pro Series Launch Confirmed for August 11; K100 Pro Max Design Revealed
  9. Anthropic Says Claude AI Breached Three Organisations During Cybersecurity Testing
  10. Samsung Working on New Galaxy Buds With Ear Hooks Design, Leak Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »