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Tecno's Bezelless Concept Phone Teased Ahead of IFA 2026

The teaser shared by Tecno shows an edge-to-edge display that extends almost entirely across the front panel.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 July 2026 18:02 IST
Tecno's Bezelless Concept Phone Teased Ahead of IFA 2026

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno's concept phone retains a punch-hole selfie camera

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Highlights
  • The concept phone will debut at IFA 2026
  • Tecno redesigned the phone's internal structure
  • Tecno has not revealed additional hardware details
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Tecno has teased its Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone ahead of its debut at IFA 2026, highlighting what it describes as a smartphone with a true 0mm display border. The concept device is expected to be showcased during the ShowStoppers event in September and represents the company's latest display technology demonstration. Teaser material also suggests the handset retains a punch-hole front camera while removing the visible black border around the screen through a redesigned internal structure and updated display packaging methods.

Tecno's Bezelless Concept Phone to Make IFA 2026 Debut

According to an X post by Tecno, the Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone will make its debut at the IFA 2026 ShowStoppers event. The company said it achieved the 0mm display border by using advanced internal stacking, new screen packaging techniques and structural re-engineering to eliminate the visible black edge between the display and the frame.

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Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) also shared images of the concept on X and described it as the industry's first smartphone concept to feature a true 0mm display border.

The teaser shared by Tecno shows an edge-to-edge display that extends almost entirely across the front panel. The handset retains a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, while no additional hardware specifications have been revealed so far.

Tecno will showcase the concept handset at the IFA 2026 ShowStoppers event in Berlin, where the trade show is scheduled to take place from September 4 to September 8. The company has not announced plans to commercialise the technology or confirmed whether the design will be used in future smartphones.

Smartphone makers have steadily reduced display borders in recent years, with several flagship devices featuring increasingly narrow bezels. Tecno's latest concept takes that approach further by showcasing a design that removes the visible border altogether, although it currently remains a technology demonstration rather than a production-ready smartphone.

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Further reading: Tecno, Tecno Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone, IFA 2026, IFA Berlin 2026
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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