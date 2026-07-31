Poco C95 Pro 4G and Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G have received certification from Thailand's NBTC authority, suggesting that both smartphones could be nearing their global debut. The latest listings indicate that Xiaomi is preparing international variants of the devices, while previous leaks have already revealed key hardware details. The Poco handset is tipped to launch as a rebadged Redmi 17 4G, whereas the global Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G may arrive with a different battery capacity and an upgraded camera setup.

Poco C95 Pro 4G, Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G Global Variants Get NBTC Nod

According to an XpertPick report, Xiaomi is expected to introduce the Poco C95 Pro 4G as a rebadged Redmi 17 4G. The handset has now been certified by Thailand's NBTC authority under the model number 2606FPC72Y, while the Redmi 17 4G carries the model numbers 2606FRN72Y and 2606FRN72L.

Earlier leaks suggest the Redmi 17 4G could feature a 6.9-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and the MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra chipset. It is also expected to offer up to 6GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage and a 7,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The handset is tipped to include a 50-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and NFC connectivity.

Separately, the global Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G has also received NBTC certification with the model number 2607DRA18G, according to the report. Tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) claims the global variant will retain most of the Chinese model's specifications but replace its 9,000mAh battery with an 8,340mAh unit. The international version is also expected to feature an additional 8-megapixel ultra-wide rear camera.

The Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 17 Pro comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset and supports 67W fast charging. The handset also features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

With the latest certification, all models in the Redmi Note 17 lineup have now appeared in the NBTC database, including the Redmi Note 17 and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max. Xiaomi has already confirmed that the standard Redmi Note 17 will launch in India on August 6, suggesting the remaining Pro models may also debut in other markets in the near future.

Notably, neither the Redmi 17 4G nor the Poco C95 Pro 4G appears to have an Indian variant. It remains unclear whether either smartphone will be introduced in the country.