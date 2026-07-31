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Samsung Working on New Galaxy Buds With Ear Hooks Design, Leak Suggests

Samsung Galaxy Buds model with ear hooks are internally called “Buds Canal 5”, according to a report.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 July 2026 15:47 IST
Samsung Working on New Galaxy Buds With Ear Hooks Design, Leak Suggests

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro were recently launched in India

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Highlights
  • New Galaxy Buds model might feature in-ear tips
  • New Galaxy Buds model could support USB Type-C charging
  • Samsung has yet to confirm the launch of the new TWS
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Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro were launched in India earlier this year, in February, as the tech giant's flagship true wireless stereo (TWS) models. This year's Galaxy Buds 4 models shipped with a notable design change and performance upgrades. Recently, various reports have highlighted that the company has started working on new Galaxy Buds models with different form factors, including the Galaxy Buds On, which might feature a clip-on design. Now, details regarding a new Galaxy Buds model with ear hooks have surfaced online, which could cater to the needs of runners and fitness enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy Buds With Ear Hooks Design, Features (Expected)

SamMobile reports that Samsung has started working on a new Galaxy Buds model. Internally codenamed “Buds Canal 5”, the company will reportedly market the TWS with a different name. The new model is said to feature ear hooks, which would target users who run and work out. The publication has also shared a purported image of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Buds model, hinting at the design of the TWS.

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Samsung Galaxy Buds model with ear hooks might support ANC.
Photo Credit: SamMobile

 

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds model is shown to feature flat ear hooks on each earbud, which might sit inside a user's ear canals to offer enhanced grip and support. The TWS also appears with the in-ear style tips, found on the Pro models of the Galaxy Buds series. The rumoured Galaxy Buds model is also said to launch with a charging case that might support USB Type-C charging.

It might also ship with an unspecified ingress protection rating for dust and water resistance. The report further highlights that the new Samsung Galaxy Buds model with ear hooks could be equipped with support for active noise cancellation. However, the company has yet to confirm these details. Hence, one should take it with a pinch of salt.

This comes shortly after a report surfaced online, revealing the design of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Buds On, internally codenamed Galaxy Buds Able. The clip-on style TWS' charging will reportedly feature an LED indicator on the front. The earbuds could sport a two-piece design, which could be held together by a curved bridge going around the outer ear.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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