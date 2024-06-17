Technology News
Milestone Systems Launches First Experience Centre in India, Unveils AI-Powered Video Surveillance System

Milestone Kite is a cloud-based Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) software.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 June 2024 19:39 IST
Milestone Systems Launches First Experience Centre in India, Unveils AI-Powered Video Surveillance System

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Maxim Hopman

Milestone Systems’ Indian Experience Centre is the third such facility opened in the APAC region

Highlights
  • Milestone Kite is an enterprise-focused service
  • The Milestone Kite system uses AI to offer analytics
  • The company’s first experience centre in India is located in Bengaluru
Milestone Systems, a Denmark-based video solutions company, has opened its first experience centre in India. This makes it the third such facility by the company to be opened in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The company also unveiled Milestone Kite, a Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) software, which offers features such as visitor tracking and artificial intelligence (AI) analytics. This is an enterprise-focused offering aimed at businesses with multiple locations and a small number of cameras installed in each premise.

Milestone Systems open Experience Centre in India

In a press release (via Analytics India Magazine), the Denmark-based video solution firm announced the launch of its first experience centre which is located in Bengaluru. The experience centre follows Milestone Systems' three offices in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. The company's latest move is said to expand its presence in the Indian market.

The new experience centre, which is only the third such facility by the company in the APAC region, offers an interactive space for visitors to observe and explore new-age innovation in the video technology space. The company notably uses these technologies in manufacturing automation, data centre security, and healthcare safety industries. In the press release, the company said the launch aligns with the country's Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative.

With its new foray in India, Milestone Systems aims to support India's economic development in verticals such as automobile manufacturing, smart cities, critical infrastructure, and data centres. It claimed that its video solutions can help create more secure spaces in sensitive locations such as schools and hospitals. The technology can also improve infrastructure efficiency, the company added.

Milestone Kite, a VSaaS software, unveiled

Apart from launching the experience centre, the company also announced the launch of Milestone Kite, a VSaaS software designed for enterprises. Compatible with more than 25,000 devices across the globe, Milestone Kite is a cloud-based software that can be integrated into the security system of businesses of different sizes and structures. However, the company highlights that it is best suited for companies with multiple locations and a small number of security cameras.

Milestone Kite can function even with limited IT support and with limited bandwidth. The company claims it can also offer support in locations where on-site gateway devices cannot be installed. In terms of offerings, it offers real-time incident reporting, visitor tracking, and AI-based analytics.

AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
