Vivo Y58 5G to Launch in India on June 20, Design, Colours Teased

Vivo Y58 5G appears to have a circular-shaped camera setup.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 June 2024 19:14 IST
Vivo Y58 5G to Launch in India on June 20, Design, Colours Teased

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y58 5G is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Vivo Y58 5G launch date revealed
  • It is tipped to run on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
  • Vivo Y58 5G is likely to be armed with a 6,000mAh battery
Vivo Y58 5G is set to launch in India later this week, Vivo confirmed in a media invite on Monday (June 17). The upcoming Vivo Y series smartphone is teased to be available in two colour options. It has a circular rear camera module comprising two camera sensors. The Vivo Y58 5G is expected to run on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. It is said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and house a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo Y58 5G launch date, design revealed

The Vivo Y58 5G will debut in India on June 20. If we look at the teaser image released by the brand, the upcoming phone will come in two colour options with a dual rear camera setup. It appears to have a circular-shaped camera setup housing an LED flash along with a ring flash — similar to what we saw on the Vivo Y200t. The colour variants also resemble the Aurora (black) and Qingshan (blue) shades of Vivo Y200t.

The Vivo Y200t was launched in China in May with a starting price tag of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the 8GB + 128GB version.

Vivo Y58 5G specifications (expected)

As per a past leak, the Vivo Y58 5G could feature a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 1,024nits peak brightness. It is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC with 8GB of RAM. The handset is said to come with Extended RAM support for using unused storage as RAM.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y58 5G is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. It could pack an 8-megapixel front camera. The handset is said to come with IP64 rated built for dust and water resistance. It is tipped to feature 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB.

The Vivo Y58 5G is likely to be packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It could measure 7.99mm in thickness and weigh 199 grams. The handset is said to include dual speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y200t

Vivo Y200t

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Vivo Y58 5G, Vivo Y58 5G Specifications, Vivo, Vivo Y200t
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
