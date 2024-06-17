Technology News
  Shutterstock ImageAI, an Enterprise Focused AI Text to Image Generator Launched

Shutterstock ImageAI, an Enterprise-Focused AI Text-to-Image Generator Launched

Shutterstock partnered with Databricks to build its generative AI-powered text-to-image platform ImageAI.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 June 2024 15:54 IST
Shutterstock ImageAI, an Enterprise-Focused AI Text-to-Image Generator Launched

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Shutterstock ImageAI is only available to those who purchase a special monthly subscription

Highlights
  • The AI platform is said to be trained only on Shutterstock’s repository
  • Shutterstock ImageAI was built with Databricks Mosaic AI tools
  • Shutterstock ImageAI allows users to pick from multiple suggested styles
Shutterstock ImageAI, a generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform that allows users to generate images from text prompts, was announced last week. Shutterstock, the stock photos, videos, and music repository, and the data and AI firm Databricks collaborated to build the text-to-image AI platform. The company claims the platform is aimed at enterprises and adheres to the high standards of business needs. The platform is currently generally available, however, to generate images, users will have to purchase a special monthly subscription to the AI image generator.

Shutterstock ImageAI features

In a press release, Databricks stated that the platform was built from scratch. The platform was created using the Databricks Mosaic AI tools. The company also claimed that the pre-trained ImageAI model was trained by the AI firm in just a few weeks. To train the AI image model, only the image repository of Shutterstock was users, highlighting that the AI is trained on high-quality stock images and does not use any copyrighted material or low-quality sources.

The company claims that Shutterstock ImageAI is geared towards enterprises as it was trained with images that were already being used by businesses. This selective training is aimed to help businesses generate images that adhere to their policies and high standards. The post claims that the platform eliminates the need for businesses to produce custom images for specific campaigns.

Further, the ImageAI platform is hosted both on Shutterstock's website as well as on Databricks Mosaic AI platform in preview. Databricks says its customers will also be able to integrate the AI platform with their workflows and make API (App Programming Interface) calls to request the generation of images.

The public Shutterstock ImageAI platform allows users to generate images with detailed text prompts. Additionally, they can also choose from a large number of style presets that allow them to further fine-tune the images. However, the platform requires users to purchase a special subscription to access the ImageAI platform.

Currently, users can purchase Shutterstock's Generative AI Plus subscription that is priced at $7 (roughly Rs. 580) a month, and offers 100 unique generations (400 total images as every prompt generates four images) with a Standard Licence. To generate more than 100 images, users can purchase custom add-ons to their existing plan. This plan is separate from the standard monthly subscription and starts at $49 (roughly 4,090) a month.

Notably, the Standard Licence by Shutterstock comes with restrictions in print (up to 5 lakh copies) and out-of-home (OOH) advertising (5 lakh impressions). Further, it also does not allow usage for merchandising and packaging as well as web templates, print templates, and commercial spaces.

Further reading: Shutterstock ImageAI, Shutterstock, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Databricks
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Shutterstock ImageAI, an Enterprise-Focused AI Text-to-Image Generator Launched
