Bewakoof, the popular Indian apparel brand, has collaborated with Google Cloud to bring the latter's generative artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities to its platform. The Indian brand unveiled the partnership at the Google Cloud Summit India, 2024. Bewakoof said it is using technologies such as Gemini AI to enable the creation of new content, including text, images, and code for the platform. One particular user-focused feature will be an AI T-shirt designing tool that lets users generate custom artwork.

Bewakoof teams up with Google Cloud

Google Cloud is offering its generative AI tech stack to the Indian apparel brand to not only introduce new features for users but also to build new capabilities for the platform. The company will use tools to analyse trends, customer preferences, and other data to generate innovative T-shirt designs.

One of the user-oriented features, an AI-powered image generation tool that lets users generate T-shirt designs using text prompts, is currently live on Bewakoof's platform. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the brand posted a short video highlighting the feature. The platform lets every user have 40 attempts to generate designs, which can then be added to a T-shirt with a colour and fit of their preference. Users can also tweak the AI tool by picking from different styles and palettes suggested on the prompt screen.

In our testing of the feature, we found the T-shirts designed by AI were priced at Rs. 549. However, the prices may vary based on T-shirt size and the complexity of the design. Notably, Bewakoof is part of TMRW House of Brands, an Aditya Birla Group venture.

