  • Nvidia Cosmos AI Platform to Train and Develop Autonomous Vehicles and Robots Launched at CES 2025

Nvidia Cosmos AI Platform to Train and Develop Autonomous Vehicles and Robots Launched at CES 2025

Nvidia’s Cosmos world foundation models can generate photoreal and physics-based synthetic data to train physical AI.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 January 2025 19:37 IST
Photo Credit: Nvidia

Cosmos AI models are currently available via Hugging Face and the NVIDIA NGC catalogue

Highlights
  • Cosmos models will be available under an open model license
  • Agility, Figure AI, and Uber are said to be the first users of Cosmos
  • Nvidia also introduced the Nemotron family of AI models at CES 2025
Nvidia launched Cosmos, a new artificial intelligence platform that contains multiple generative world foundation models (WFMs), on Monday at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. The platform does not only contain these AI models but also include advanced tokenisers, accelerated video processing pipeline, and guardrails that enable the platform to develop physical AI systems such as autonomous vehicles and robots. Additionally, the company open-sourced the WFMs and made it available for academic and research purposes. Nvidia also introduced the Llama Nemotron family of AI models at CES 2025.

Nvidia Cosmos World Foundation Models

In a newsroom post, the tech giant detailed its new Cosmos platform. The platform will only host WFMs along with several components that allow for the training and development of physical AI systems. Notably, physical AI systems are machines that come with mechanical parts and ability to interact and take actions in the real world.

Nvidia highlighted that training and developing physical AI systems, including robots and autonomous vehicles, is a costly venture due to the requirement of vast amounts of real-world data and a diverse range of testing environments. Cosmos platform's WFMs solve both problems.

The tech giant claimed that these world AI models can generate massive amounts of photoreal and physics-based synthetic data that can be used to train physical AI systems. The data can also be used to assess existing robots by subjecting them to testing environments. Additionally, Nvidia Cosmos also allows developers to build custom models by fine-tuning the WFMs.

Nvidia's Cosmos world AI models come with video search and understanding to allow developers to find specific training videos from the large database. The models can draw on Nvidia Omniverse platform to generate physics-based controlled 3D scenarios. The platform also offers simulation-based training for physical AI.

These AI models are available under an open model licence and can be previewed by developers via Nvidia application programming interface (API) catalogue or from Hugging Face. The tech giant revealed that several companies focused on robotics and physical AI have already adopted Cosmos. These include 1X, Agile Robots, Agility, Figure AI, Foretellix, Fourier, Galbot, Hillbot, IntBot, Neura Robotics, Skild AI, Virtual Incision, Waabi and XPENG, and Uber.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Nvidia, Nvidia Cosmos, Robots, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Explained: BWA’s ‘Cybersecurity and Fair-Trading Guidelines’ for VASPs in India

