Bitcoin surpassed Big Tech firms like Google, Amazon, and Meta to become the fifth-largest asset by market cap on Wednesday. The valuation of the oldest and most expensive crypto asset climbed to $1.86 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,58,87,400 crore) on Wednesday. This takes Bitcoin's valuation significantly higher than that of silver as well. Bitcoin is behind Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia which are three of the top five assets in the world, according to data by CompanyMarketCap.

A Quick Glance at the Numbers

At the time of writing, Google's valuation stands at $1.859 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,58,80,690 crore), marginally lower than Bitcoin's and subject to fluctuations. Gold remains the top-most asset, with a market cap of $22.4 6 trillion (roughly Rs. 19,19,00,869 crore). Apple, which is in second position, is valued at $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,56,24,035 crore).

Bitcoin has been through a few rough patches over the past couple of weeks. The asset rebounded after six straight weeks of losses on Wednesday to trade at $93,455 (roughly Rs. 79.8 lakh). Due to the ongoing tariff uncertainty, Bitcoin's price previously sank to $76,000 (roughly Rs. 65.3 lakh).

At its peak, Bitcoin's price crossed the $108,000 (roughly Rs. 92 lakh) mark in the middle of December 2024.

Silver and Amazon, which are at sixth and seventh positions on the CompanyMarketCap Index, are presently valued at $1.855 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,58,46,170 crore) and $1.837 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,56,92,388 crore), respectively.

In conversation with Gadgets 360, CoinDCX co-founder Sumit Gupta said this development reflects the growing institutional conviction and a maturing policy environment around crypto assets like Bitcoin. Others from the crypto space lauded the development of seeing value come out of code.

:fire: Bitcoin surpasses Google to become the 5th largest asset in the world by market cap :chart_with_upwards_trend:#Bitcoinnews #BTC #Bitcointrading pic.twitter.com/a1VqBbJo5z — Junaid Atta (@Junaidatta0) April 23, 2025

“This alignment of market performance and policy clarity is laying the groundwork for a resilient, integrated financial ecosystem—one where digital assets are not speculative outliers, but foundational pillars of the global economy,” Gupta said. With India's discussion paper on crypto still due, Gupta said, the country stands at a pivotal crossroads in the digital asset economy.