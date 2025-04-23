Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Reportedly Overtakes Google, Amazon, Meta to Become Fifth-Largest Asset by Market Cap

Google was valued at $1.859 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,58,80,690 crore) on Wednesday — marginally lower than Bitcoin, and subject to fluctuations.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2025 22:00 IST
Bitcoin Reportedly Overtakes Google, Amazon, Meta to Become Fifth-Largest Asset by Market Cap

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Viktor Forgacs

Bitcoin is presently trading at $93,455 (roughly Rs. 79.8 lakh)

Highlights
  • Bitcoin is the oldest and most expensive crypto asset
  • Market analysts say positive policy approach is helping BTC grow
  • BTC's valuation is marginally different from Google’s
Advertisement

Bitcoin surpassed Big Tech firms like Google, Amazon, and Meta to become the fifth-largest asset by market cap on Wednesday. The valuation of the oldest and most expensive crypto asset climbed to $1.86 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,58,87,400 crore) on Wednesday. This takes Bitcoin's valuation significantly higher than that of silver as well. Bitcoin is behind Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia which are three of the top five assets in the world, according to data by CompanyMarketCap.

A Quick Glance at the Numbers

At the time of writing, Google's valuation stands at $1.859 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,58,80,690 crore), marginally lower than Bitcoin's and subject to fluctuations. Gold remains the top-most asset, with a market cap of $22.4 6 trillion (roughly Rs. 19,19,00,869 crore). Apple, which is in second position, is valued at $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,56,24,035 crore).

Bitcoin has been through a few rough patches over the past couple of weeks. The asset rebounded after six straight weeks of losses on Wednesday to trade at $93,455 (roughly Rs. 79.8 lakh). Due to the ongoing tariff uncertainty, Bitcoin's price previously sank to $76,000 (roughly Rs. 65.3 lakh).

At its peak, Bitcoin's price crossed the $108,000 (roughly Rs. 92 lakh) mark in the middle of December 2024.

Silver and Amazon, which are at sixth and seventh positions on the CompanyMarketCap Index, are presently valued at $1.855 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,58,46,170 crore) and $1.837 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,56,92,388 crore), respectively.

In conversation with Gadgets 360, CoinDCX co-founder Sumit Gupta said this development reflects the growing institutional conviction and a maturing policy environment around crypto assets like Bitcoin. Others from the crypto space lauded the development of seeing value come out of code.

“This alignment of market performance and policy clarity is laying the groundwork for a resilient, integrated financial ecosystem—one where digital assets are not speculative outliers, but foundational pillars of the global economy,” Gupta said. With India's discussion paper on crypto still due, Gupta said, the country stands at a pivotal crossroads in the digital asset economy.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Google, Apple, Meta, Nvidia, Silver
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Ghost of Yotei Sets October 2 Release Date, New Trailer Reveals Revenge Story, Pre-Order Details and More

Related Stories

Bitcoin Reportedly Overtakes Google, Amazon, Meta to Become Fifth-Largest Asset by Market Cap
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T Display Details Revealed Ahead of April 24 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Will Reportedly Arrive With This Processor
  3. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Debuts With Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating
  4. Honor GT Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 7,200mAh Battery Launched
  5. Apple's iPhone 17e Is Already Nearing Trial Production, Tipster Claims
  6. Mad Square OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch this Blockbuster Online?
  7. New Study Finds Hercules-Corona Borealis Great Wall Bigger and Nearer Than Thought
#Latest Stories
  1. New Study Finds Hercules-Corona Borealis Great Wall Bigger and Nearer Than Thought
  2. Ancient Greenland Rocks Found in Iceland Sheds Light on Late Antique Ice Age
  3. SpaceX Sends Europe’s First Reentry Capsule into Orbit on Bandwagon-3 Rideshare Mission
  4. Bitcoin Reportedly Overtakes Google, Amazon, Meta to Become Fifth-Largest Asset by Market Cap
  5. Ghost of Yotei Sets October 2 Release Date, New Trailer Reveals Revenge Story, Pre-Order Details and More
  6. Tesla Says India's 100 Percent Car Tariffs Make Customers Anxious
  7. Apple, Meta Fined as EU Presses Ahead with Tech Probes
  8. Sennheiser HD 505 Over-Ear Headphones With Open-Back Design Launched in India
  9. Motorola’s Upcoming Devices Will Reportedly Feature Perplexity, Microsoft AI Apps
  10. Apple’s New Siri Chief Enlists Vision Pro Talent to Start Comeback Bid
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »