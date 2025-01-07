Nvidia has already unveiled several gaming-centric products such as the GeForce RTX 50 series Blackwell GPUs at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas, hinting towards the company's big plans of investing in gaming this year. Its latest announcement makes gaming more accessible around the world with the establishment of a GeForce RTX-powered data centre in India. Courtesy of this move, the company is bringing its GeForce Now cloud-gaming service to the country later this year.

Nvidia GeForce Now Coming to India

Nvidia detailed the establishment of the data centre and the arrival of the cloud game streaming service in a newsroom post. As per the company, GeForce Now will be available in India in the first half of 2025, with the first data centre being powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs. With its arrival, gamers will be able to stream AAA games in the country without requiring top-of-the-line hardware. The cloud service utilises Nvidia's GPUs in data centres to run games which can directly be streamed to devices in real-time. Thus, it opens up more avenues for gaming even on devices such as smartphones or tablets.

Alongside India, the GeForce Now service will also be offered in Latin America. Notably, this service was introduced in Japan last year in addition to Colombia and Chile. The company partnered with Digevo for its operation in the latter regions.

While Nvidia GeForce Now can be used for free courtesy of an ad-supported plan, gamers can choose between two membership tiers — Performance and Ultimate. The Performance plan offers games running on a GeForce RTX GPU and an eight-core CPU with short queue times, 1440p streaming, a six-hour maximum per session length, and up to 60 fps streaming.

On the other hand, the Ultimate plan bundles more benefits such as 4K 240 fps streaming, eight-hour maximum session per length, DLSS Frame Generation, Nvidia Reflex, Cloud G-Sync, and Surround 5.1 and 7.1 sound. It uses a GeForce RTX 4080 GPU and a 16-core CPU.

At CES 2025, the company also announced that it is bringing the native GeForce Now app, which was previously available in beta, to the Steam Deck this year. They can enjoy the same benefits as other device users with the GeForce Now Ultimate plan. Nvidia says this service can extend the Steam Deck's battery life as it consumes less power.