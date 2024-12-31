Technology News
Nvidia Closes Acquisition of Israeli Software Startup Run:ai

Nvidia has become one of the world’s most-valuable companies.

By Ian King, Bloomberg | Updated: 31 December 2024 15:28 IST
Nvidia Closes Acquisition of Israeli Software Startup Run:ai

Photo Credit: Reuters

Nvidia’s last major deal in Israel was the $7 billion acquisition of Mellanox Technologies in 2020

Highlights
  • Run:ai's software will now be open-sourced
  • Nvidia has not disclosed the deal’s value
  • Run:ai was founded in 2018
Nvidia has completed the acquisition of Israeli startup Run:ai, gaining software that helps owners of intelligence computing gear get the best out of their hardware.

The software — which currently works on only Nvidia-based systems — will be open-sourced, meaning that others will be able to take the code and use it to tune computers that use hardware from Nvidia's rivals, Run:ai said in a posting on its website. 

“We are eager to build on the achievements we've obtained until now, expand our talented team, and grow our product and market reach,” Run:ai said. “Open sourcing the software will enable it to extend its availability to the entire AI ecosystem.”

Nvidia has become one of the world's most-valuable companies by winning the race to provide crucial parts of data centers that run AI-based services. While other chipmakers have posted rapid growth in the area, none have come close to rivaling the tens of billions of dollars a quarter Nvidia rakes in from sales of accelerator chips. 

Nvidia declined to comment on the deal's value. Israeli newspaper Calcalist reported in April that the value of the transaction was $700 million (roughly Rs. 5,990 crore). Nvidia's last major deal in Israel was the $7 billion (roughly Rs. 59,904 crore) acquisition of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. in 2020.

Run:ai has been a close collaborator with Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia since 2020, Nvidia said when it announced the deal in April. Run:ai was founded in 2018 by Omri Geller and Ronen Dar.

© 2024 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

