Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series Blackwell GPUs With DLSS 4, Up to 32GB GDDR7 Memory Launched at CES 2025

Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series Blackwell GPUs With DLSS 4, Up to 32GB GDDR7 Memory Launched at CES 2025

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5090 is equipped with 92 billion transistors and it is capable of delivering 3,352 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

Written by David Delima | Updated: 7 January 2025 13:22 IST
Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series Blackwell GPUs With DLSS 4, Up to 32GB GDDR7 Memory Launched at CES 2025

Photo Credit: Nvidia

Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs will be available later this month

Highlights
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs were unveiled at CES 2025
  • The series comprises the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070
  • Laptops with GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs will arrive starting in March
Advertisement

Nvidia on Monday announced the launch of its GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs at CES 2025. The company's high-end graphics cards are equipped with up to 32GB of GDDR7 memory and 21,760 CUDA cores, and feature Nvidia's latest deep learning super sampling (DLSS 4) technology. The top-of-the-line RTX 5090 GPU is capable of delivering 3,352 trillion operations per second (TOPS), while the company claims that the successor to last year's RTX 4090 model outperforms the high-end GPU by "up to 2x".

Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs Price, Availability

The flagship GeForce RTX 5090 GPU is priced at Rs. 2,14,000, while the RTX 5080 model costs Rs. 1,07,000. Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 will set you back by Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 59,000, respectively.

The company says the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 models will be available on Jan 30, while the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 GPUs will be available starting in February. They will be available from brands such as Asus, Colorful, Gainward, Galax, Gigabyte, INNO3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac.

geforce rtx 5090 nvidia inline Nvidia

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090
Photo Credit: Nvidia

 

Customers can also expect laptops equipped with the GeForce RTX 5070 GPU to arrive by April, while models featuring the other three models will be available starting in March. The GPUs will be part of laptops from Acer, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MECHREVO, MSI, and Razer.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs Specifications

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5090 GPU arrives as the successor to the RTX 4090 model, and it is equipped with 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM (up from 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM), has a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz, and features 21,760 CUDA cores. The RTX 5080 model has 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM, and 10,752 CUDA cores.

geforce rtx 50 series nvidia inline Nvidia

Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series compared with last year's RTX 4090 GPU
Photo Credit: Nvidia

 

On the other hand, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 GPUs are equipped with 16GB and 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM, respectively. The former is equipped with 8,960 CUDA cores, while the latter has 6,144 CUDA cores.

All four GPUs are built using Nvidia's Blackwell architecture, which succeeds the Ada Lovelace technology. They feature 5th generation Tensor cores and 4th generation ray tracing cores, which are also a step up from the RTX 40 series models. Meanwhile, they are equipped with the 9th generation Nvidia Encoder (NVENC) and 6th generation Nvidia Decoder (NVDEC).

The GeForce RTX 5090 is the company's most powerful GPU for consumer PCs to date, and is equipped with 92 billion transistors, and the company says it offers up to two times the performance of last year's RTX 4090 model. Nvidia's Max-Q technology is also claimed to offer up to 40 percent improved battery life.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, Nvidia GeForce Nvidia RTX 5070, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Specifications, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Specifications, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Specifications, Nvidia GeForce Nvidia RTX 5070 Specifications, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Price, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Price, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Price, Nvidia GeForce Nvidia RTX 5070 Price, Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series, Nvidia Blackwell, Nvidia, CES 2025
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Alienware Area-51 Laptop and Desktop With New Hardware Unveiled at CES 2025
Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series Blackwell GPUs With DLSS 4, Up to 32GB GDDR7 Memory Launched at CES 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Oppo Reno 13F 5G, Reno 13F 4G Introduced Globally With the Reno 13 5G Series
  3. Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series Blackwell GPUs Launched at CES 2025
  4. Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon X CPUs for Affordable PCs at CES 2025
  5. Dell Announces Unified Branding With a 3-Category Lineup at CES 2025
  6. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Confirmed to Be Held on This Date
  7. AMD Unveils New Ryzen CPUs for Gaming, Handhelds, and AI PCs at CES 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit Active 2 With 1.32-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 10 Days Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  2. Samsung Q4 Earnings Expected to Be Hit by Nvidia AI Chip Supply Delay
  3. NXP Semiconductors Could Make Upto 10 Percent Revenue from India by 2030, Executive Says
  4. AMD Ryzen 9950X3D and 9900X3D, Ryzen Z2, Ryzen 9000 Mobile, and Ryzen AI Series CPUs Unveiled at CES 2025
  5. Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series Blackwell GPUs With DLSS 4, Up to 32GB GDDR7 Memory Launched at CES 2025
  6. Alienware Area-51 Laptop and Desktop With New Hardware Unveiled at CES 2025
  7. G20 Thriller Starring Viola Davis Premieres on Prime Video in April 2025
  8. Power of Paanch OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Superhero Drama Online?
  9. Snapdragon X CPUs for Affordable PCs With Up to 45 TOPS of NPU Performance Launched at CES 2025
  10. Oppo Reno 13F 5G, Reno 13F 4G Introduced Globally Alongside the Oppo Reno 13 5G, Reno 13 Pro 5G
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »