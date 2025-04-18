Nvidia announced the launch of the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and GeForce RTX 5060 graphics cards earlier this week, along with details of pricing and availability in various regions, including India. First unveiled at CES 2025, the new GPUs are built on Nvidia's Blackwell RTX architecture and feature fifth generation tensor cores that are claimed to deliver up to 759 AI tera operations per second (TOPS). Nvidia says that the RTX 5060 GPUs deliver over 100 frames per second (FPS) on several AAA titles, including Avowed, and Hogwarts Legacy.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Price in India and Availability

Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti price in India starts at Rs. 42,000 and the GPU is now available to purchase via Amazon. On the other hand, the pricing for the GeForce RTX 5060 begins at Rs. 33,000 and the GPU will be available to purchase in May.

The company says that Asus, Colorful, Gainward, Galax, Gigabyte, Inno3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac will offer stock-clocked and factory-overclocked models of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060.

Meanwhile, laptops equipped with the GeForce RTX 5060 should be available to purchase in May from multiple OEMs, including Acer, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and Razer.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Specifications

The GeForce RTX 5060 GPU is built on Nvidia's Blackwell architecture, unlike the preceding RTX 4060 model which was based on the Ada Lovelace architecture. It is equipped with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM (up to 16GB on the RTX 5060 Ti model) and features 6,144 CUDA cores.

Like the other GPUs in the RTX 50 series family, the new GeForce RTX 5060, GeForce RTX 5060 Ti models are equipped with upgraded fifth generation tensor cores and fourth generation ray tracing cores. The company claims the new RTX 5060 series GPUs (with DLSS 4 Multi frame Generation) offer double the performance of the preceding RTX 4060 model.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPUs also offers DLSS Super Resolution and DLSS Ray Reconstruction for performance acceleration, along with Nvidia Reflex for lower PC latency in popular esports games. The firm says the 5060 GPUs are capable of delivering over 100fps in games like Hogwarts Legacy, Alan Wake 2, Black Myth Wukong, Cyberpunk 2077, Stalker 2, Star Wars Outlaws, Marvel Rivals, Avowed, and Half Life 2 RTX.

