Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Planning AI Powered Web Browser, Could Rival Google Chrome: Report

OpenAI Planning AI-Powered Web Browser, Could Rival Google Chrome: Report

OpenAI has reportedly discussed plans to integrate its AI features into Samsung devices.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 November 2024 20:08 IST
OpenAI Planning AI-Powered Web Browser, Could Rival Google Chrome: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Solen Feyissa

OpenAI has reportedly spoken with website and app developers to build the web browser

Highlights
  • OpenAI has reportedly hired key Chrome developers
  • The AI firm’s rumoured AI agent said to point towards browser development
  • OpenAI’s native web browser is reportedly not expected anytime soon
Advertisement

OpenAI is reportedly planning to build a native web browser powered by artificial intelligence (AI). As per a report, the AI firm is planning to take on Google Chrome with its browser platform and has started discussing its plans with several website and app developers. Separately, the AI firm is reportedly also in discussions with Samsung to integrate its AI feature into the latter's devices. These developments, in addition to the recently released SearchGPT feature, could see OpenAI compete with Google on several fronts.

OpenAI Reportedly Planning to Develop a Web Browser

report in The Information citing people familiar with the matter sheds some light on OpenAI's plans. OpenAI is planning to develop a native web browser that can be integrated with ChatGPT to offer an AI-powered experience to users, according to the publication.

OpenAI has reportedly spoken with several website and app developers such as Condé Nast, Redfin, Eventbrite and Priceline to build the web browser. The discussions reportedly also included deals to power search features for travel, food, real estate, and retail websites. The latter is believed to be to expand the functionality of SearchGPT.

Why OpenAI Might Be Considering Developing Its Own Web Browser

The report also highlighted two more reasons why the AI firm is considering building its browser. First, it is said that OpenAI wants to control the primary gateway through which people use the web to increase the user base for ChatGPT. Second, the company is rumoured to soon release a feature dubbed 'Operator' — AI agents which can complete complex tasks on the web. The company does not want to rely on third-party browsers to grant permissions to the AI agent.

Separately, the publication claimed that OpenAI has also discussed the possibility of powering AI features on Samsung-made devices. The partnership on offer is said to be similar to the one it has with Apple. If this deal happens, the AI firm will be powering AI features on both the major competitors to Google Pixel smartphones.

Apart from this, the ChatGPT-maker is also competing with Google on the search engine front with SearchGPT. The feature is available within ChatGPT and is highlighted by the globe-shaped web icon. When activated, the chatbot generates responses by directly sourcing them from websites on the Internet instead of using its internal knowledge base.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Browsers, Google Chrome, Google
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Must Sell Chrome to Restore Competition in Online Search, DOJ Argues

Related Stories

OpenAI Planning AI-Powered Web Browser, Could Rival Google Chrome: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC to Launch Soon in India
  2. Here's When Samsung Might Roll Out Its One UI 7 Update in 2025
  3. Vivo X200 Series Could Arrive in India in These Colour Options
  4. PlayStation Black Friday Deals Now Live in India: See Prices
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Listed on BIS
  6. New Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: Thekku Vadakku and More
  7. Vivo S20 Series Launch Date for the Chinese Market Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Planning AI-Powered Web Browser, Could Rival Google Chrome: Report
  2. Google Must Sell Chrome to Restore Competition in Online Search, DOJ Argues
  3. Realme Note 60x Specifications Revealed via US FCC, EU Certification Websites
  4. Redmi A4 5G Does Not Support Airtel’s 5G Network, Compatible With Jio 5G
  5. Apple Safari Technology Preview 208 Released With JavaScript, Web API and Other Fixes
  6. Brave Search Gets AI-Powered Chat Feature With Support for Follow-Up Queries
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Listed on BIS, Could Launch in India Soon
  8. Bitcoin Touches Record High, Sets Sights on $100,000
  9. Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro to Launch in India in Three Colour Options: Report
  10. Realme C75 4G Appears on Geekbench, Said to Get a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »