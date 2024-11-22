OpenAI is reportedly planning to build a native web browser powered by artificial intelligence (AI). As per a report, the AI firm is planning to take on Google Chrome with its browser platform and has started discussing its plans with several website and app developers. Separately, the AI firm is reportedly also in discussions with Samsung to integrate its AI feature into the latter's devices. These developments, in addition to the recently released SearchGPT feature, could see OpenAI compete with Google on several fronts.

OpenAI Reportedly Planning to Develop a Web Browser

A report in The Information citing people familiar with the matter sheds some light on OpenAI's plans. OpenAI is planning to develop a native web browser that can be integrated with ChatGPT to offer an AI-powered experience to users, according to the publication.

OpenAI has reportedly spoken with several website and app developers such as Condé Nast, Redfin, Eventbrite and Priceline to build the web browser. The discussions reportedly also included deals to power search features for travel, food, real estate, and retail websites. The latter is believed to be to expand the functionality of SearchGPT.

Why OpenAI Might Be Considering Developing Its Own Web Browser

The report also highlighted two more reasons why the AI firm is considering building its browser. First, it is said that OpenAI wants to control the primary gateway through which people use the web to increase the user base for ChatGPT. Second, the company is rumoured to soon release a feature dubbed 'Operator' — AI agents which can complete complex tasks on the web. The company does not want to rely on third-party browsers to grant permissions to the AI agent.

Separately, the publication claimed that OpenAI has also discussed the possibility of powering AI features on Samsung-made devices. The partnership on offer is said to be similar to the one it has with Apple. If this deal happens, the AI firm will be powering AI features on both the major competitors to Google Pixel smartphones.

Apart from this, the ChatGPT-maker is also competing with Google on the search engine front with SearchGPT. The feature is available within ChatGPT and is highlighted by the globe-shaped web icon. When activated, the chatbot generates responses by directly sourcing them from websites on the Internet instead of using its internal knowledge base.