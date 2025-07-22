ChatGPT reportedly handles more than 2.5 billion prompts daily. As per the report, OpenAI revealed the volume of messages its chatbot and servers process for the first time. The artificial intelligence (AI) company also highlighted the number of messages that are sent from the US, as compared to the rest of the world. The data highlights the rising popularity of the AI chatbot, as well as the high number of weekly active users. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will reportedly be travelling to Washington to talk about democratising AI and bringing it to as many hands as possible.

OpenAI Reportedly Reveals the Prompt Volume Handled by ChatGPT Daily

According to an Axios report, ChatGPT receives more than 2.5 billion messages from users each day. Out of this, more than 330 million messages are sent from just the US, and the remaining volume comes from the rest of the world. The publication claimed that these numbers were shared by the company directly. This marks the first time when OpenAI's prompt volume has been revealed in the public domain.

Additionally, the AI firm reportedly also highlighted that ChatGPT has more than 500 million weekly active users, out of which the majority uses the free tier of the platform. The Android app of the chatbot also ranks at the top of the “Top Free” chart on Play Store, while the iOS app ranks second in the “Top Free Apps” list of the App Store.

As per the report, Altman will speak about keeping AI democratic at Washington this week. Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, the report claimed that Altman's vision is to get the technology into the hands of as many people as possible, and not limiting it to the hands of the few.

The high adoption of ChatGPT and similar AI platforms is resulting in a decline in search traffic. According to a report, the global search traffic dropped by 15 percent year-on-year (YoY) in June 2025. At the same time, the no-clickthrough rate to news websites grew from 56 percent in May 2024 to nearly 69 percent in May 2025.