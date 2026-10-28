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Apple Creator Studio Gets New AI Assistants, MotionVFX Tools and Generate Fill

Apple Creator Studio's new features will arrive on the App Store in November as a free update for existing subscribers.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 October 2026 09:12 IST
Apple Creator Studio Gets New AI Assistants, MotionVFX Tools and Generate Fill

Photo Credit: Apple

New subscribers receive a one-month free trial of Apple Creator Studio

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Highlights
  • Final Cut Pro now includes MotionVFX effects and improved workflows
  • Keynote, Pages, and Numbers receive AI assistants and MCP support
  • Apple Creator Studio costs Rs. 399 monthly or Rs. 3,999 annually in India
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Apple announced a major update to the Apple Creator Studio on Tuesday. The Cupertino-based tech giant has introduced new AI-powered tools and creative features across its video editing, music production, image editing, and productivity apps. The Final Cut Pro app now includes MotionVFX effects and improved editing workflows, while Logic Pro introduces an intelligent assistant and an upgraded Stem Splitter. Apple is also adding new AI assistants and workflow automation support to Keynote, Pages, and Numbers.

Apple Creator Studio Price in India, Availability

Apple Creator Studio's new features will arrive on the App Store in November as a free update for existing subscribers. In India, the subscription costs Rs. 399 per month or Rs. 3,999 per year. College students and educators can subscribe at a discounted rate of Rs. 199 per month or Rs. 1,999 per year.

New subscribers receive a one-month free trial, while customers purchasing a new Mac or qualifying iPad can get three months of access at no extra cost. Apple also offers one-time-purchase versions of its Mac apps, including Final Cut Pro for Rs. 29,900, Logic Pro for Rs. 19,900, Pixelmator Pro for Rs. 999, Motion for Rs. 4,900, Compressor for Rs. 4,999, and MainStage for Rs. 2,999.

Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and Freeform are available in their free versions with every new iPhone, Mac, and iPad.

Apple Creator Studio New Features

Among the major changes is the integration of MotionVFX in Final Cut Pro for Mac. According to Apple, subscribers can access thousands of creative assets, including visual effects, plug-ins, transitions, templates, titles, and motion graphics. The tools also include options for rotoscoping, tracking, and colour grading. The app's Content Hub has also been expanded to include Apple-curated stock videos, photos and backgrounds.

Apart from this, Final Cut Pro integration with Pixelmator Pro has been made tighter, allowing editors to open images directly from the video timeline, make changes in Pixelmator Pro and save them back to the project without having to import the edited files again. Apple says users can also generate images from text descriptions and make quick adjustments to visual styles.

Apple's Motion app also gains built-in MotionVFX plug-ins for cinematic colour grading, 3D camera tracking and visual effects. Compressor, meanwhile, adds support for encoding Cinematic mode videos recorded on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo.

Moving on, Pixelmator Pro is set to receive a new AI-powered feature called Generate Fill. As the name suggests, it lets users modify selected portions of an image using natural language prompts. Users can select an area they want to change and describe the desired result.

Apple is also introducing a new assistant for Logic Pro for Mac in beta. It is powered by a combination of Apple-built models and OpenAI. The company says its assistant can help users navigate production workflows, start a song, set up a vocal track using a prompt or refine an existing project. The Mac version also gets a redesigned Browser that brings loops, instruments, effect patches, and other sounds into one place.

The Stem Splitter, Apple's tool for separating elements of a music track, has been upgraded as well, and it can isolate, replace, or rebalance drum parts without requiring the original multitrack recordings.

Additionally, new AI-powered assistants will be available in beta in apps like Keynote, Pages, and Numbers. As per the tech giant, the assistants are built using Apple and OpenAI's AI models and can understand document context and help users work within each app. In Keynote, the assistant can help design, animate, and refine presentations. Pages users can use it to draft, restructure and edit written content, while Numbers gains assistance with calculations, data organisation and visualisation.

The three apps are also gaining support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP). This allows external AI agents and tools to read content, make edits and perform automated actions within the apps.

Among the latest changes is also the arrival of additional formatting options in Freeform. Users can access reusable text styles and custom or preset background colours for boards. Apple also plans to add further capabilities in December.

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Further reading: Apple Creator Studio, Apple Creator Studio Price, Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Keynote, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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