Garena announced on Tuesday that Free Fire India (FFI) is set to arrive in India later this week. The battle royale game will be released as a standalone application. The India-specific version will feature locally relevant in-game events and gaming featureS. It is confirmed to offer content tailored for players in the country. Garena has also confirmed that a special Diwali campaign will run in the game until next month. It is a 10-minute survival match placing 50 players on a remote island.

Garena announced that Free Fire India will be available for free download on October 28 through the App Store and Google Play. The game is launched as a standalone application.

Free Fire India is confirmed to include parental consent requirements for users under 18 years. The game will include regular break reminders for players. It is also confirmed to include playtime limits and spending caps. The game features a roster of characters with unique abilities and customisation options. It features a 10-minute survival match where 50 players parachute onto an island and fight to be the last player or squad standing. It will feature a rapid-fire 4v4 playoff mode

The listing confirms that the FFI app includes in-app purchases and is rated 12+ years for moderate violence. The company claims that Garena has incorporated feedback from relevant government stakeholders in India and implemented enhanced data protection measures, including hosting the game on servers in India. The company said the FFI will include locally relevant events and campaigns.

A special Diwali-themed campaign will be available in the FFI until November 15. Garena says Free Fire India has been optimised to support a broad range of smartphones, allowing players with different device specifications to access the game.

Garena confirmed that it will continue to support the development of India's esports ecosystem by collaborating with partners in India to create opportunities for players to hone their skills and participate in competitive gaming.