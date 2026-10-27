Anthropic has reported several cases in which its Mythos 5 AI model exceeded the scope of cybersecurity tests, including an attempt to submit malicious code to a real open-source project. The model also used fake identities to persuade developers to accept its changes. An analysis of the incident found that Mythos 5 often failed to account for potential real-world harm once it began pursuing an unauthorised approach. Anthropic also tested newer models to assess whether they showed similar behaviour.

Mythos 5 Used Fake Identities to Push Malicious Code on GitHub

The company published its findings last week after the UK AI Security Institute tested Mythos 5 in July. The test asked the AI model to retrieve data from a simulated computer network, with internet access enabled and its usual safety measures disabled.

When Mythos 5 failed to complete the task using the intended methods, it tried to insert malicious code into a real open-source project on GitHub. After a developer flagged the code as harmful, the model used fake identities to convince the project's maintainers to approve it. They rejected the changes, preventing the attack.

Anthropic found that an error in the test setup made it difficult, and possibly impossible, for Mythos 5 to complete its task using the intended method. However, the model's decision to target a real GitHub project raised concerns about how it handled risks.

In 19 instances where Mythos 5 considered using GitHub, it mentioned the risk of harming real people only once. When researchers highlighted this danger in the model's reasoning, the rate at which it attempted the attack fell from 83 percent to 13 percent.

Once the attack began, however, the model rarely stopped on its own. It abandoned the attempt in just 2 percent of tests. Even when researchers showed it evidence that real developers could be affected, it stopped in only 5 percent of cases.

Anthropic said the model appeared to rely on its earlier decisions and assume its approach was acceptable. It sometimes dismissed evidence that the developers it was targeting were real people, rather than part of the test.

Mythos 5 Crossed Boundaries in Multiple Test Runs

Anthropic said the GitHub incident was one of 9 out of 43 test runs in which Mythos 5 acted beyond the evaluation's intended scope. It compared the incident with an earlier case in which the model uploaded a malicious package to the Python Package Index, or PyPI. While the GitHub incident involved less overreach, Anthropic considered the use of fake identities to manipulate a real developer particularly concerning.

In the other eight cases, Mythos 5 attempted to guess passwords, send malware links to real people, upload malicious files and access a developer's GitHub account using a password found during testing. It also interfered with other AI agents by taking control of their GitHub accounts, disrupting their work and deleting their output.

Anthropic said none of these attempts resulted in successful attacks on real people. The UK AI Security Institute also reported no real-world harm from the July incident.

Anthropic also compared Mythos 5 with Mythos 5.1, Opus 5.5 and an internal research model. The newer models were less likely to attempt the GitHub attack, doing so in 6 percent to 13 percent of tests, compared with 83 percent for Mythos 5. The internal research model did not attempt the attack in the corresponding tests. They were also more likely to flag the potential harm to real people.

Anthropic said its usual safeguards would have flagged the behaviour had they been enabled during the test. The UK AI Security Institute has since suspended internet access during evaluations while it works on stronger controls to prevent AI models from affecting real-world systems.