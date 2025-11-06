Apple has released the first developer beta of iOS 26.2, with the public rollout expected before the of 2025. While details of all the new features are still emerging, analysis of the update's code reveals a possible new feature or app dubbed 'Apple Creator Studio'. This suggests Apple may be working on tools for content creators, though the details remain unclear. iOS 26.2 Beta 1 arrived a day after Apple released iOS 26.1 to eligible iPhone models, with a handful of new features and optimisations. The iOS 26.2 Beta 1 is also expected to add a new Enhanced Safety Alerts section, which allows users to receive alerts for earthquakes and imminent threats.

Apple Creator Studio: What We Know So Far

MacRumors analyst Aaron (@aaronp613) discovered a reference to a new 'Apple Creator Studio' in the code for iOS 26.2 Beta 1. However, there are no further details about its purpose or where exactly it appears in the code. It's currently unclear whether it will make it to the final release, or whether it will arrive with a future version of iOS.

IOS 26.2 beta 1 has a reference to "Apple Creator Studio"



— Aaron (@aaronp613) November 5, 2025

The publication speculates that the Apple Creator Studio could be a bundle that offers Apple's Pro apps, including Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and others, at a discounted rate. That said, the name could also refer to something entirely different, and Apple hasn't confirmed anything yet.

Apple typically rolls out a public beta shortly after releasing the developer version of its updates. The public beta is generally more stable and suitable for non-developers. As of now, iOS 26.2 build 23C5027f is available to developers, while the public beta is expected to arrive later this week. The final release for all users will likely be in December, though Apple hasn't confirmed an exact date yet.

The iOS 26.2 developer beta reportedly includes various other new features, like the Enhanced Safety Alerts feature, which can be accessed from Notifications in the Settings menu. This allows users to get notifications for Earthquake Alerts and Imminent Threat Alerts. It also lets users share their location with Apple. The iOS 26.2 is expected to bring new Liquid Glass lock screen customisations and an enhanced Sleep Score feature.

Apple is expected to expand the Live Translation feature in AirPods in the EU regions with iOS 26.2. The Podcast app could get refinements in the new iOS version.