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Truecaller Lite Launched in India With Caller ID for Android Phones With Limited Storage

Truecaller Lite is available to download through the Google Play Store.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 October 2026 13:50 IST
Truecaller Lite Launched in India With Caller ID for Android Phones With Limited Storage

Photo Credit: Truecaller

Truecaller says the app uses less storage, memory, and mobile data compared to the main app

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Highlights
  • Truecaller Lite occupies 10MB of storage and supports up to 4GB of RAM
  • The company says it uses the same caller database as the main app
  • Android users can download Truecaller Lite via Google Play Store
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Truecaller Lite was launched in India on Tuesday as a lite version of the caller identification app. According to the company, it is designed for Android smartphones with limited storage and memory. Truecaller Lite is claimed to retain all of the essential features of the full-fledged app. This includes caller ID, spam and fraud call blocking, call history, contacts, and number search. However, it occupies only about 10MB of storage and can run on devices with up to 4GB of RAM.

Truecaller Lite Features

The company says Truecaller Lite is a separate, native Android app built from the ground up for smartphones with limited memory and processing power. It is claimed to be designed to focus on essential calling and spam protection features while using less storage, memory, and mobile data.

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In a statement, Truecaller CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala said the company developed the app in response to requests from users with older or entry-level Android smartphones who either lacked sufficient storage for the main app or found that it did not run smoothly on their devices.

According to Truecaller, the Lite version of the caller identification app has access to the same database and detection systems as its main app and follows the same privacy standards. The company also claims that protection against spam and fraud calls remains the same across both apps.

As such, users can identify incoming callers before answering and block unwanted calls using Truecaller Lite. It also brings call history, contacts, and number search into one place. Similar to the main app, the app offers an after-call screen that shows users who they have just spoken to. This covers both incoming and outgoing calls.

However, the company has clarified that there are some Truecaller features that are not available on Truecaller Lite. These include messaging, voicemail, Family Protection, and the AI assistant. According to the company, it is an intentional move and helps keep the app small and fast.

Truecaller Lite is available to download through the Google Play Store. 

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Further reading: TrueCaller, Truecaller Lite
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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