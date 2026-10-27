Asus Zenbook 14 (2026) Series will be launched in India in the first week of November, the tech firm has announced. As part of the launch date announcement, Asus has also revealed key details about its next-generation Vivobook 14 laptop lineup. The Asus Zenbook 14 (2026) Series will debut in the country with a Ceraluminum build, which is a combination of two materials. The series will be offered in three distinct colour options. Apart from this, the Asus Zenbook 14 (2026) Series will be available in various configurations, featuring a Snapdragon, AMD Ryzen AI 7, or up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor.

Asus Zenbook 14 (2026) Series Set to Launch in India on November 5

In a press release on Tuesday, the Taiwanese tech firm announced that it will launch the Asus Zenbook 14 (2026) Series in India on November 5 at 12 pm IST. The company has also announced that the Asus Zenbook 14 (2026) Series will be available for purchase in India in Arctic Blue, Komodo Coral, and Zabriskie Beige colour options. Asus will also provide Easy Pay financing solutions to offer no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 7,333 per month for up to 18 months.

Apart from this, customers will be able to avail low-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 6,234 per month for up to 24 months while buying the upcoming Asus Zenbook 14 (2026) Series in India. The new laptop lineup will boast Asus' Ceraluminum build, which is a combination of aluminium and ceramic. The company says that the series is designed to offer a balance between durability and a “refined” finish. The material is also claimed to offer “resistance to scratches, wear, and smudges”.

The Asus Zenbook 14 (2026) Series is confirmed to weigh about 1.1kg. The laptop will measure about 1.39mm in terms of thickness. The Asus Zenbook 14 (2026) Series is also claimed to provide up to 33 hours of battery life.

Asus has also announced that the Asus Zenbook 14 (2026) Series will be offered in multiple configurations. The series will be available in a variant powered by the Snapdragon X chipset. Moreover, users will also be able to purchase it with an AMD Ryzen AI 7 345 processor. The top-of-the-line model will be powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 3 processor. Further, the NPU of the Asus Zenbook 14 (2026) Series will deliver up to 50 TOPS of performance.